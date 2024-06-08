Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

raven bowens, finola hughes, christel khalil, jacqueline macinnes wood, daytime emmy awards

CHECK IT OUT

Daytime Emmys 2004: Red Carpet Beauties

By

raven bowens, finola hughes, christel khalil, jacqueline macinnes wood, daytime emmy awards

Credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA(4)

View gallery 37

The glamorous actresses of daytime television looked stunning on the red carpet at the 2024 Daytime Emmys. Some opted for extragavant gowns, while others selected sharp suits and daring fabrics. Check out this gallery of actresses from Bold and Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless.

Daytime Emmys 2004: Red Carpet Beauties
1 of 37
Close gallery
Tabyana Ali (Trina, GH)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R)

Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R)

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, Y&R)

Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Elia Cantu (Jada, DAYS)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)

Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Hayley Erin (Claire, Y&R)

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B)

Photo credit: tewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Jackée Harry (Paulina, DAYS)

Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R)

Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

FInola Hughes (Anna, GH)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Brook Kerr (Portia, GH)

Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Chritel Khalil (Lily, Y&R)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Abigail Klein (Stephanie, DAYS)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Allison Lanier (Summer, Y&R)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R)

Photo credit: Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com

Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH)

Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Naomi Matsuda (Li, B&B)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH)

Photo credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alley Mills (Heather, GH)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Emily O'Brien (Theresa, DAYS)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Romy Park (Poppy, B&B)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Ashley Puzemis (Holly, DAYS)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Suzanne Rogers (Maggie, DAYS)

Photo credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Maura West (Ava, GH)

Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Lisa Yamada (Luna, B&B)

Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Getty Images for NATAS

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments