This past week, a slew of stars from Days of our Lives, General Hospital and Young and Restless have been sharing images and videos they’ve taken on the set, in their dressing rooms, or in various corners of the studios where the shows are shot. Of particular interest this week? A sweet backstage moment between Y&R’s Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki), and GH celebrating “Spixie” and their portrayers, Bradford Anderson and Kirsten Storms Check out this gallery of stars including DAYS’s Wally Kurth (Justin) and Judi Evans (Bonnie), GH’s Maura West (Ava) and Kin Shriner (Scotty), and Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis).

Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In July 25 1 of 14 Close gallery 1 of 14 Photo credit: GENERALHOSPITAL/X (formerly Twitter) General Hospital captured this sweet foursome — Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli), Gary James Fuller (James West), Lily Fisher (Georgie Spinelli) and Kirsten Storms (Maxie) – on the set of their characters' home. 2 of 14 Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com Wally Kurth (Justin) and Judi Evans (Bonnie) were all smiles as they posed together during the taping of the Alex/Theresa and Sarah/Xander nuptials on Days of Our Lives. 3 of 14 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Zuleya Silver Zuleyka Silver did some reflecting clad in her gorgeous red costume as Young and Restlesss's Audra Charles. 4 of 14 Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com Days of Our Lives's Paul Telfer (Xander) had a lot to smile about as he spent time with Suzanne Rogers (Maggie Kiriakis) — too bad that by the end of his would-be wedding day, Xander couldn't say the same! 5 of 14 Photo credit: GENERALHOSPITAL/X (formerly Twitter) General Hospital stars Maura West (Ava Jerome) and Kin Shriner (Scotty Baldwin) were captured in a candid moment during the recent scenes they shared as Ava seeks Scotty's counsel regarding her bid for custody of Avery. On the show's official X (formerly Twitter) account, the caption read, "We could watch Scotty and Ava strategize all day long." West posted on her own X page, "Ava/Scotty days are my favorite days!!" 6 of 14 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Michelle Stafford As she wrapped up her Young and Restless duties, Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) posted, "That’s the week…. I think you guys are gonna like what’s coming 🤡🤡🤡 ." 7 of 14 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Dan Feuerriege Dan Feurriegel (EJ, Days of our Lives) checked in from his dressing room. 8 of 14 Photo credit: Kate Mansi/X (formerly Twitter) General Hospital's Kate Mansi (Kristina), with Perez Hilton, enthused on X (formerly Twitter), "Our team and set designer KILLED it for this #perezhilton set!" 9 of 14 Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com Young and Restless's official social media accounts shared this peek at Michael Graziadei (Daniel Romalotti) and Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) on a break from their on-camera duties. 10 of 14 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson Robert Scott Wilson captured a dressing room selfie showing off his slick duds as Days of Our Lives's Alex Kiriakis. 11 of 14 Photo credit: Tracey E Bregman/Instagram Exulted Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren Fenmore, l., with Melody Thomas Scott, Nikki Newman) of her day on the job at Young and Restless, "Always the best day when I get to work with @melodythomssco." 12 of 14 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital A trio of General Hospital beauties — Kate Mansi (Kristina Corinthos-Davis, l.), Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn Quartermaine Chase) and Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze) — put their heads together as they taped Kristina and Blaze's on-air interview with Perez Hilton. 13 of 14 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Paxton Mishkind Paxton Mishkind (Connor Newman, l.) took a break on the Young and Restless set next to Redding Munsell (Harrison Abbott). On Instagram, Mishkind wrote, "Just a couple of guys hanging out," and Munsell replied, "It was so much fun acting with you @paxmishkind !! Can’t wait to do it again🎬😎🤩👏" 14 of 14 Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Perez Hilton erez Hilton was jazzed about his cameo appearance on General Hospital and snapped this shot in his dressing room for the day. "I had my own dressing room and the most amazing scene partners!" he marveled in his caption. "Thank you to @jgracelopez [Blaze], #KateMansi and #AmandaSetton for being so welcoming, supportive and fun to play with!" General Hospital captured this sweet foursome — Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli), Gary James Fuller (James West), Lily Fisher (Georgie Spinelli) and Kirsten Storms (Maxie) – on the set of their characters' home. Photo credit: GENERALHOSPITAL/X (formerly Twitter) Wally Kurth (Justin) and Judi Evans (Bonnie) were all smiles as they posed together during the taping of the Alex/Theresa and Sarah/Xander nuptials on Days of Our Lives. 