Behind The Scenes: Stars Share Snaps From The Week Ending In July 25

General Hospital captured this sweet foursome — Bradford Anderson (Damian Spinelli), Gary James Fuller (James West), Lily Fisher (Georgie Spinelli) and Kirsten Storms (Maxie) – on the set of their characters' home. Photo credit: GENERALHOSPITAL/X (formerly Twitter)

Wally Kurth (Justin) and Judi Evans (Bonnie) were all smiles as they posed together during the taping of the Alex/Theresa and Sarah/Xander nuptials on Days of Our Lives. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Zuleyka Silver did some reflecting clad in her gorgeous red costume as Young and Restlesss's Audra Charles. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Zuleya Silver

Days of Our Lives's Paul Telfer (Xander) had a lot to smile about as he spent time with Suzanne Rogers (Maggie Kiriakis) — too bad that by the end of his would-be wedding day, Xander couldn't say the same! Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

General Hospital stars Maura West (Ava Jerome) and Kin Shriner (Scotty Baldwin) were captured in a candid moment during the recent scenes they shared as Ava seeks Scotty's counsel regarding her bid for custody of Avery. On the show's official X (formerly Twitter) account, the caption read, "We could watch Scotty and Ava strategize all day long." West posted on her own X page, "Ava/Scotty days are my favorite days!!" Photo credit: GENERALHOSPITAL/X (formerly Twitter)

As she wrapped up her Young and Restless duties, Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) posted, "That’s the week…. I think you guys are gonna like what’s coming 🤡🤡🤡 ." Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Michelle Stafford

Dan Feurriegel (EJ, Days of our Lives) checked in from his dressing room. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Dan Feuerriege

General Hospital's Kate Mansi (Kristina), with Perez Hilton, enthused on X (formerly Twitter), "Our team and set designer KILLED it for this #perezhilton set!" Photo credit: Kate Mansi/X (formerly Twitter)

Young and Restless's official social media accounts shared this peek at Michael Graziadei (Daniel Romalotti) and Michael Mealor (Kyle Abbott) on a break from their on-camera duties. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Robert Scott Wilson captured a dressing room selfie showing off his slick duds as Days of Our Lives's Alex Kiriakis. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Robert Scott Wilson

Exulted Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren Fenmore, l., with Melody Thomas Scott, Nikki Newman) of her day on the job at Young and Restless, "Always the best day when I get to work with @melodythomssco." Photo credit: Tracey E Bregman/Instagram

A trio of General Hospital beauties — Kate Mansi (Kristina Corinthos-Davis, l.), Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn Quartermaine Chase) and Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Blaze) — put their heads together as they taped Kristina and Blaze's on-air interview with Perez Hilton. Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/General Hospital

Paxton Mishkind (Connor Newman, l.) took a break on the Young and Restless set next to Redding Munsell (Harrison Abbott). On Instagram, Mishkind wrote, "Just a couple of guys hanging out," and Munsell replied, "It was so much fun acting with you @paxmishkind !! Can’t wait to do it again🎬😎🤩👏" Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Paxton Mishkind