Soap Opera Digest is the most authoritative and trusted source of Soap Opera news and the industry bible for fans of the genre. Founded in 1975 as a weekly magazine, Soap Opera Digest features onscreen and offscreen news about current and past soaps, exclusive interviews, storyline spoilers and critiques, the latest cast changes and historical deep dives.

The debut issue of the magazine featured future Days of Our Lives superstar John Aniston (ex-Victor), who at the time played Eddie on Love of Life. Big names who graced its cover during their soap runs include Jensen Ackles (ex-Eric, Days of Our Lives), Alec Baldwin (ex-Billy, The Doctors; ex-Joshua, Knots Landing), Marc Consuelos (ex-Mateo, All My Children), Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo, All My Children), Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey, One Life To Live), Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, All My Children), Justin Hartley (ex-Fox, Passions; ex-Adam, Young and Restless), Judith Light (ex-Karen, One Life to Live), Demi Moore (ex-Jackie, General Hospital), Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Young and Restless), Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, All My Children), Meg Ryan (ex-Betsy, As The World Turns), John Stamos (ex-Blackie, General Hospital) and Marisa Tomei (ex-Marcy, As The World Turns).

Soap Opera Digest’s signature columns include “It’s Only My Opinion,” Thumbs Up!/Thumbs Down!,” “Take Five,” “Roundup,” “Editors’ Choice” and “Performer of the Week,” and its annual “Best & Worst” issue, which looked back on the year in soaps with categories ranging from Best Couple and Worst Use of History to Best Love Triangle and Most Preposterous Plot.

Beginning in 1977 and continuing through 2003, The Soap Opera Digest Awards (known as The Soapys from 1977-83) honored the best in soap operas as determined by the magazine’s readers. Genie Francis (Laura, General Hospital), Kelsey Grammer (ex-Dr. Canard, Another World), Deidre Hall (Marlena, Days of Our Lives), David Haselhoff (ex-Snapper, Young and Restless), Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, All My Children) and Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, Days of Our Lives; ex-Taylor, Melrose Place) were among the ceremony’s hosts. The award was spoofed in a 1998 episode of Friends called “The One With Joey’s Award”, in which Joey was nominated as Best Returning Character for his work as Drake Ramoray on Days of Our Lives.

Fun fact: Soap Opera Digest coined the use of “soap speak”, in which show names are abbreviated to acronyms to save space. Examples of soap speak today include GH for General Hospital, B&B for The Bold and the Beautiful, Y&R for The Young and The Restless, and DAYS for Days of Our Lives.