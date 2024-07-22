Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes As of July 22

It’s the end of the road (for now) for Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) while an educational adventure awaits Jake (Hudson West).

Who’s Coming

Bold and Beautiful

Aaron D. Spears (Justin Barber): Bill’s (Don Diamont) former best friend, who was last seen the night that Tom (Clint Howard) performed and then died, will appear again on July 23 and 24.

Days of our Lives

Christopher Sean (Paul Narita): Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) half-brother will be seen this week worrying about Brady and his struggle to stay on the wagon.

Colton Little (Andrew Donovan): Andrew is also seen this week as his sister Theresa’s (Emily O’Brien) life comes off the rails and her secrets spill.

Zach Tinker (Sonny Kiriakis): Sonny is on hand when his brother Alex’s (Robert Scott Wilson) life implodes. He and Justin (Wally Kurth) will be there to help pick up the pieces.

General Hospital

Asher Antonyzyn (Danny Morgan): Get ready to see Jason (Steve Burton) and Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) son this week. From the looks of this week’s promo, he’s not happy.

Carolyn Hennesy (Diane Miller): Killer Miller is back on the Port Charles scene. She will appear in several episodes this week fielding various legal matters, including on July 27, when she shares scenes with Anna (Finola Hughes).

Barre Johnson (Pentonville Warden): The new character will be sharing scenes with Anna.

Young and Restless

Isabella Dake (Miriam): The character interacts with Faith (Reylynn Caster) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant).

Redding Munsell (Harrison Abbott): The young actor will be on hand for scenes as tension continues to build in the fight between his on-screen parents.

Christopher Cousins (Alan Laurent): The romance will heat up this week between Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) therapist pal and her sister Traci (Beth Maitland).

Who’s Going

General Hospital

Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte Cassadine): Charlotte returned to town last week — then left just as quickly alongside her father, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

James Patrick Stuart (Valentin Cassadine): With the walls closing in on him, Valentin fled Port Charles last week with Charlotte — but not with Anna, as he had hoped. Don’t expect Valentin to be able to stay away for good, though….

Hudson West (Jake Webber): As viewers saw, last week Jake accepted his dad, Jason’s, offer to pay his tuition to go to art school in Spain. And while the character will be off the canvas for a bit, sources at GH assure Soap Opera Digest that Jake’s absence is not permanent and that the show has no plans to recast the character.

Backstage Buzz

Days of Our Lives announced on July 19 that its Daytime Emmy-winning head writer, Ron Carlivati, is out after a seven-year run. Effective on that date, Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford assumed the reins as co-head writers. “Hell of a run,” wrote Robert Scott Wilson (Alex Kiriakis; ex-Ben Weston) on his Instagram stories alongside a photo of himself with Carlivati. “Forever grateful for the last 7 years.”

Prize Patrol

The Primetime Emmy nominations were announced on July 17 and several daytime alums made the cut. Matt Bomer (ex-Ben Reade, Guiding Light) was nominated for Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his work in Fellow Travelers….For Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Christine Baranski (ex-Beverly Tucker, Another World; ex-Jewell, All My Children) received a nod for her work in The Gilded Age while Holland Taylor (ex-Trish Wanamaker, Love Is A Many Splendored Thing; ex-Sgt. Ruth Winter, Somerset; ex-Denise Cavanaugh, The Edge of Night; ex-Jill Ollinger, AMC) received one for her turn on The Morning Show. Nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series is last year’s winner, Sheryl Lee Ralph (ex-Laura McCarthy, Search For Tomorrow) for her work on Abbott Elementary. The ceremony is slated to take place on September 24 in Los Angeles.

Alumni Report

Deadline reports that Wayne Brady (ex-Reese Buckingham, B&B) is joining the cast of the film The Prince…. Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andre, GH) updated his Instagram followers with news that his book, LIFETREK: From Naptown to Red Carpets has a new release date. It was August 1 but now it will be December 1, 2024. “To those who preordered the book, your signed copy will be mailed to you as soon as the book is completed and printed. We appreciate your understanding and patience. Thank you for your support.”

In Memoriam

Esta TerBlanche, who played Gillian Andrassy Lavery on All My Children from 1997-2001, passed away last week from unknown causes. The actress was only 51 years old. Former co-star and good friend Vincent Irizarry (ex-David Hayward, AMC) wrote on Instagram, “I’m absolutely shocked and saddened to have learned of the sudden passing of dear Esta Terblanche. She was truly a kind, sweet soul, whom I will be forever grateful to have had the pleasure of knowing and working with during our years together on All My Children. She left us way, way too soon… RIP, dear, sweet Esta 💔💗💔” Another co-star, Cady McClain (ex-Dixie Cooney, AMC), also took to Instagram in her grief, writing, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Esta Terblanche. She was a friend and colleague from my early ‘All My Children’ days in the 1990’s that I reconnected with in 2011 when I was in LA shooting the show again. We had a lot of fun working on a pilot together based on her life. She was a funny, and fun and full of good ideas. She was also a smart, kind person who was always looking out for others. She had a silly side but also loved drinking champagne and feeling fabulous, as I sometimes like to do! We were hardworking girls who became hardworking women. I admired the part of her that was determined to hold her own and stand her own ground while at the same time being a woman that loved very deeply. I wish her soul a peaceful journey and her living family, dear friends and loved one’s every comfort. ❤️” Her former on-screen husband, Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan Lavery, AMC; Drew Quartermaine, GH), shared a picture of them from the show and wrote over it on his Instagram Stories, “RIP my sweet princess 💔” and on another shot of them out of character and more recent he wrote, “Esta helped me last year when [his dog] Red was sick and paralyzed and I was struggling 🙏🏻. One of the sweetest people ever 💔.”