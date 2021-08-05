Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim, B&B), snuggled with their pup, Èzey. Photo credit: Instagram

“It is the perfect #winewednesday when I get to share a delicious glass of red wine (or two) with my darling friend Christie ( @monkeywenches ),” posted DAYS’s Alison Sweeney (Sami) with on-screen sis Christie Clark (Carrie). “We reminisced about so many hilarious @nbcdays memories. Both on and off screen. Love every time we get to be together. So thank you @peacocktv for bringing Carrie Brady back to our screens. Can’t wait to watch!!!” Photo credit: Instagram

Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) enjoyed a day with his wife, Kiera and their daughters, Juna and Finola. Photo credit: Instagram

Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, GH) showed off her new hairstyle. Photo credit: Instagram

Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) took in the sights in Paris, France. Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) celebrated his 50th with his wife, Lisa, and their twin sons, Mason and Chase. Photo credit: Instagram

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) was all smiles. Photo credit: Instagram

“Who says the back seat is no fun!” enthused Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R), with her pups. Photo credit: Instagram

Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte, GH) celebrated her 12th birthday. Photo credit: Twitter

Diamond White (Paris, B&B) sang the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Dodgers game. Photo credit: Instagram