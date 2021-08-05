Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim, B&B), snuggled with their pup, Èzey.
“It is the perfect #winewednesday
when I get to share a delicious glass of red wine (or two) with my darling friend Christie (@monkeywenches
),” posted DAYS’s Alison Sweeney (Sami) with on-screen sis Christie Clark (Carrie). “We reminisced about so many hilarious @nbcdays
memories. Both on and off screen. Love every time we get to be together. So thank you @peacocktv
for bringing Carrie Brady back to our screens. Can’t wait to watch!!!”
Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) enjoyed a day with his wife, Kiera and their daughters, Juna and Finola.
Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan, GH) showed off her new hairstyle.
Hunter King (Summer, Y&R) took in the sights in Paris, France.
Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) celebrated his 50th with his wife, Lisa, and their twin sons, Mason and Chase.
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) was all smiles.
“Who says the back seat is no fun!” enthused Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R), with her pups.
Scarlett Fernandez (Charlotte, GH) celebrated her 12th birthday.
Diamond White (Paris, B&B) sang the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Dodgers game.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) proved that age means nothing when it comes to giving his daughter, Isabella, a piggyback ride. “11 years in, still love carrying her around,’ he shared.