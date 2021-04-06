2009 Provocative artist Franco (then-James Franco) seduced Maxie (Kirsten Storms) the night his show opened in Port Charles. Photo credit: ABC

2009 Franco nursed an unhealthy obsession with a less-than-flattered Jason (Steve Burton) — and in 2012, it appeared that Franco died at Jason’s hands. Photo credit: ABC

2013 The citizens of Port Charles were anything but pleased to learn that reports of Franco’s (Roger Howarth) death had been greatly exaggerated, which he announced by throwing a party on The Haunted Star. Photo credit: ABC

2013 Franco was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which was said to have caused his previous psychotic behavior. He had it removed. Photo credit: JPI

2013 Franco was thrown for quite the loop when he learned that he was the biological son of Scott (Kin Shriner) and Heather Webber. Photo credit: JPI

2014 At Franco’s Halloween wedding to Carly (Laura Wright), he dumped the bride at the altar for cheating on him with Sonny, then revealed to her son Michael (Chad Duell) not only that Sonny had killed Michael’s biological father, A.J., but that Carly had helped him cover it up. Also pictured: Kristen Alderson as Kiki. Photo credit: JPI

2015 Franco injected himself with LSD in order to get himself committed to a mental institution so he could stick close to Nina (then-Michelle Stafford). There, they shared their first kiss. Photo credit: JPI

2015 Even though he turned out not to be her biological father, Franco was a shoulder for Kiki (Hayley Erin) to cry on. Photo credit: JPI

2016 Franco received advice, often unsolicited, from his fan/friend Liesl (Kathleen Gati). Photo credit: JPI

2016 Liz (Rebecca Herbst, r.) and Franco’s first date did not go as planned — it was busted up by cops Valerie (Brytni Sarpy, c.) and Jordan (then-Vinessa Antoine), who wrongly suspected Franco of murder. Photo credit: JPI

2017 Franco surprised his beloved when he returned from an extended stay in New York City; they promptly moved in together. Photo credit: ABC

2018 Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) helped Franco come to terms with the sexual abuse he had experienced as a boy at the hands of the despicable Jim Harvey. Photo credit: JPI

2018 Franco issued a mea culpa to ex-lover/pal Ava (Maura West) after accidentally texting her the news that her daughter, Kiki, had bedded her beau, Griffin. Photo credit: JPI

2018 After learning that they had been raised as brothers early in life, Drew (Billy Miller) and Franco forged a close bond. Photo credit: JPI

2019 Franco celebrated his marriage to Liz with stepsons (from l.) Aiden (Jason David), Jake (Hudson West) and Cameron (William Lipton). Photo credit: ABC

2019 An unfortunate series of events wiped out Franco’s memories and replaced them with Drew’s, leading to a bizarro relationship between “Drew” and Kim (Tamara Braun). He got his memories back and reunited with Liz. Photo credit: JPI

2020 Liz tried to lift her husband’s spirits when his brain tumor returned. Photo credit: ABC