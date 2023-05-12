“And that’s a wrap on Lisa Wade & SPIRAL!!!!” reported Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R). “Thank you to everyone who brought their A game! I am so blessed to be surrounded by so many talented people, both in front and behind the camera.” Photo credit: Instagram

Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, Y&R, near l.) promoted Taye Diggs’s (ex-Sugar Hill, GUIDING LIGHT, c.) appearance on S.W.A.T. in an episode directed by Jay Harrington. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Kelly Monaco (Sam, l.) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn) busted a move while filming Michael and Willow’s wedding. Photo credit: Instagram

Dan McVicar (ex-Clarke, far r.) paid a visit to his old B&B stomping grounds and chatted with Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and John McCook (Eric). Photo credit: Instagram

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) took a seat on the couch at THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN as the host wrapped his run. Photo credit: Instagram

"Powerful scenes yesterday!!" enthused DAYS's Deidre Hall (Marlena), with Eric Martsolf (Brady).

Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie, DAYS) posed with LAW AND ORDER: SVU co-star Christopher Meloni. Photo credit: Instagram