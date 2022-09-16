GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Cameron Mathison (Drew) stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA.
Christel Khalil (Lily, l.) and Mishael Morgan (Amanda) shared a laugh in the hair and makeup room.
“She’s perfect even when stabbed,” praised GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) of Maura West (Ava).
“A whole other world in these Bangkok streets …,” reported Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, r.) of filming the new season of S.W.A.T. with Jay Harrington.
Spencer Neville (ex-Derrick, DAYS) and Madison Iseman took a break while filming AMERICAN HORROR STORY for Hulu.
“Some people I love,” reported Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, c.) with (from l.) Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B), Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) and Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R).
Y&R’s Camryn Grimes (Mariah, l.) and Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) posed with River Ware (Dominic).
McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan, PASSIONS) posed on the set of THE BAY.
B&B’s (from l.) Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Django Ferri (Douglas) and Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) posed in front of Eric’s portrait in the Forrester manse.