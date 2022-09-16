Behind

Behind The Scenes

Behind

Credit: Instagram

View gallery 9

Behind The Scenes
1 of 9
Close gallery
GH’s Laura Wright (Carly) and Cameron Mathison (Drew) stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA.

Photo credit: Instagram

Christel Khalil (Lily, l.) and Mishael Morgan (Amanda) shared a laugh in the hair and makeup room.

Photo credit: Instagram

“She’s perfect even when stabbed,” praised GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) of Maura West (Ava).

Photo credit: Instagram

“A whole other world in these Bangkok streets …,” reported Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm, r.) of filming the new season of S.W.A.T. with Jay Harrington.

Photo credit: Instagram

Spencer Neville (ex-Derrick, DAYS) and Madison Iseman took a break while filming AMERICAN HORROR STORY for Hulu.

Photo credit: Instagram

“Some people I love,” reported Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, c.) with (from l.) Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B), Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) and Eric Braeden (Victor, Y&R).

Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Camryn Grimes (Mariah, l.) and Cait Fairbanks (Tessa) posed with River Ware (Dominic).

Photo credit: Instagram

McKenzie Westmore (ex-Sheridan, PASSIONS) posed on the set of THE BAY.

Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s (from l.) Thorsten Kaye (Ridge), Django Ferri (Douglas) and Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) posed in front of Eric’s portrait in the Forrester manse.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments