GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) clowned around before going live on Zoom with their fans. Photo credit: Twitter

“Do you think this qualifies as NO RESPECT for dad’s stretching routine???“ Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) quipped about his dog, Romey‘s, reaction to his workout. Photo credit: Instagram

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) shared this glam shot. Photo credit: Instagram

“Post weekend soccer tournament,” reported Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS. l.), with ex-wife Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and her fiancé, Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel). “[Daughter] Izzy’s team advanced to next weekend. Sooo, margaritas. Naturally.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Good news: I didn’t die on the mountain but I ate sh*t twice,” reported Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R). “Bad news: I’m no longer in Tahoe.” Photo credit: Instagram

"Girls weekend," smiled Y&R's Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), with daughter, JoJo, almost 3,

“Sunrise snuggles with my beautiful mare, Molly,” shared Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS). “So grateful for this quiet time before the competition begins.” Photo credit: Instagram

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS) introduced her new pup Evie to her Instagram followers. Photo credit: Instagram

Mark Lawson (ex-Dustin, GH et al) was excited to meet Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram