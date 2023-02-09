GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) clowned around before going live on Zoom with their fans.
“Do you think this qualifies as NO RESPECT for dad’s stretching routine???“ Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) quipped about his dog, Romey‘s, reaction to his workout.
Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) shared this glam shot.
“Post weekend soccer tournament,” reported Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS. l.), with ex-wife Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and her fiancé, Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel). “[Daughter] Izzy’s team advanced to next weekend. Sooo, margaritas. Naturally.”
“Good news: I didn’t die on the mountain but I ate sh*t twice,” reported Zuleyka Silver (Audra, Y&R). “Bad news: I’m no longer in Tahoe.”
“Girls weekend,” smiled Y&R’s Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), with daughter, JoJo, almost 3,
“Post weekend soccer tournament,” reported Kyle Lowder (Rex, DAYS. l.), with ex-wife Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and her fiancé, Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel). “[Daughter] Izzy’s team advanced to next weekend. Sooo, margaritas. Naturally.”
“Sunrise snuggles with my beautiful mare, Molly,” shared Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS). “So grateful for this quiet time before the competition begins.”
Linsey Godfrey (Sarah, DAYS) introduced her new pup Evie to her Instagram followers.
Mark Lawson (ex-Dustin, GH et al) was excited to meet Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna, Y&R).
“If there’s nothing left to shop for in Milan, it’s me , hi, I’m the problem it’s me,” joked Sarah Michelle Gellar (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN).