“Find someone you can hike 8 miles with and always find something to laugh about…!!” suggested GH’s Finola Hughes (Anna, r.). “@kristinawagnr [Felicia] love you”
Former GUIDING LIGHT co-stars Vincent Irizarry (ex-Lujack/Nick et al) and Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS; ex-Beth, GL et al) reconnected on a fan event.
“Dessert crashed last nights @cindyambuehl’s [ex-Amy, B&B] girls birthday dinner to celebrate my wife!” enthused Don Diamont (Bill, B&B).
“What do you think? New love interest for “Brooke” ?” quipped B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang. “Kinda sexy with all that hair #chewbacca.”
“Just dropping in for a quick hello,” noted Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS).
GH’s reel-life couples (from l.) Evan Hofer (Dex) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn), and Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow), spent time together outside of the studio.
Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) felt the chill from his new pal.
Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS) embraced son Cavan, 13, after the teen dislocated his knee at basketball practice.
Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) dealt with Old Man Winter at Convict Lake in CA.
Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS), husband AJ and their daughter, Charley, 9, posed for this family photo at the Santa Anita Racetrack in Arcadia, CA.