“Find someone you can hike 8 miles with and always find something to laugh about…!!” suggested GH’s Finola Hughes (Anna, r.). “@kristinawagnr [Felicia] love you” Photo credit: Instagram

Former GUIDING LIGHT co-stars Vincent Irizarry (ex-Lujack/Nick et al) and Judi Evans (Bonnie, DAYS; ex-Beth, GL et al) reconnected on a fan event. Photo credit: Instagram

“Dessert crashed last nights @cindyambuehl’s [ex-Amy, B&B] girls birthday dinner to celebrate my wife!” enthused Don Diamont (Bill, B&B). Photo credit: Instagram

“What do you think? New love interest for “Brooke” ?” quipped B&B’s Katherine Kelly Lang. “Kinda sexy with all that hair #chewbacca.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Just dropping in for a quick hello,” noted Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s reel-life couples (from l.) Evan Hofer (Dex) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn), and Chad Duell (Michael) and Katelyn MacMullen (Willow), spent time together outside of the studio. Photo credit: Instagram

Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN) felt the chill from his new pal. Photo credit: Instagram

Greg Vaughan (Eric, DAYS) embraced son Cavan, 13, after the teen dislocated his knee at basketball practice. Photo credit: Instagram

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) dealt with Old Man Winter at Convict Lake in CA. Photo credit: Instagram