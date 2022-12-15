“Don’t start forest fires,” cautioned Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) with best pal Maisel. “I don’t think that 70 year old fire truck behind us (awesome as it is) is going to get us there to help.”
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) shared a laugh with son Caden, 1.
Drake Hogestyn (John, DAYS, r.) spent time at the gym with good friend Dick Van Dyke on the latter’s 97th birthday. “Can you Imagine if Dick and Bill Hayes [Doug, DAYS] worked together on Days?” wondered Hogestyn. “Gotta be a record in there somewhere…97x2!! :)”
Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) sparkled in a festive top.
"Every time a dummy gets a kiss… an angel gets its wings," joked Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) with partner Lauren Casey.
DAYS’s (from l.) Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan), Emily O’Brien (Gwen), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Melissa Reeves (ex-Jennifer), Marci Miller (ex-Abigail) and Matthew Ashford (Jack) posed for this holiday themed photo in Jekyll Island, GA.
Y&R's Melissa Ordway (Abby), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance; ex Ben, DAYS) and their daughters, Sophie, 5, and Olivia, 6, wore their Sunday best.
Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and husband Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) attended a school play featuring son Dylan, 5.
Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) enjoyed a tropical drink.
Laura Wright (Carly, GH) raised a glass to cap off a busy day.