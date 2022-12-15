“Don’t start forest fires,” cautioned Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) with best pal Maisel. “I don’t think that 70 year old fire truck behind us (awesome as it is) is going to get us there to help.” Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) shared a laugh with son Caden, 1. Photo credit: Instagram

Drake Hogestyn (John, DAYS, r.) spent time at the gym with good friend Dick Van Dyke on the latter’s 97th birthday. “Can you Imagine if Dick and Bill Hayes [Doug, DAYS] worked together on Days?” wondered Hogestyn. “Gotta be a record in there somewhere…97x2!! :)” Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) sparkled in a festive top. Photo credit: Instagram

"Every time a dummy gets a kiss… an angel gets its wings," joked Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) with partner Lauren Casey. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s (from l.) Stacy Haiduk (Kristen/Susan), Emily O’Brien (Gwen), Eric Martsolf (Brady), Melissa Reeves (ex-Jennifer), Marci Miller (ex-Abigail) and Matthew Ashford (Jack) posed for this holiday themed photo in Jekyll Island, GA. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R's Melissa Ordway (Abby), husband Justin Gaston (ex-Chance; ex Ben, DAYS) and their daughters, Sophie, 5, and Olivia, 6, wore their Sunday best. Photo credit: Instagram

Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) and husband Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) attended a school play featuring son Dylan, 5. Photo credit: Instagram

Mark Grossman (Adam, Y&R) enjoyed a tropical drink. Photo credit: Instagram