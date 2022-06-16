“I felt like a princess today,” enthused Laura Wright (Carly, GH) at the luncheon for the Outstanding Lead Actress nominee lunch.
Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) spent time at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, CA.
Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) and his daughter, Harlow, were all smiles.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) and her husband, Scott, had a date day.
“Don’t lock us in a weird room with geometric shapes, dragon heads, and puzzles while some wizard…evil…demon sounding dude coming to kil….hurt…feed? us (I wasn’t paying attention to the storyline),” quipped B&B’s Matthew Atkinson (second from l.), after a night out with Scott Clifton (Liam), with girlfriend Brytnee (c.) and Clifton’s wife, Nikki.
“Dinner at @ella.beverlyhills was pure magic,” reported Camila Banus (Gabi, DAYS) and husband, Marlon.
Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) and wife Lisa posed with twin sons Chase (l.) and Mason,16.
DAYS’s Alison Sweeney (Sami, second from l.) and Kristian Alfonso (Hope, second from r.) dined out in Los Angeles with friends.
B&B’s Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter) was all smiles with son Christian, 3.