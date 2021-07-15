Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B) put the pedal to the metal. Photo credit: Twitter

“The Dream,” pronounced Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), with fiancé Chad Duell (Michael, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

“Checking in to paradise,” reported Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), who took a family vacation to Hawaii with hubby Dave Sanov and kids Ben and Megan. Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Mealor not only announced his departure from Y&R as Kyle, but debuted a new, buzzed hairstyle. Photo credit: Instagram

“It takes a spectacular sunrise in Santorini to get a photo with this guy,” teased GH’s Cameron Mathison, with son Lucas on a trip to Greece. Photo credit: Instagram

“Had a lovely time at @shokrianvineyard tasting wines, relaxing and making friends with the animals,” reported Tamara Braun (Ava, DAYS). Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) shared a shot of her growing baby bump. Photo credit: Twitter

Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) got all dolled up to celebrate Nigel Lythgoe’s into Hollywood Star Walk Of Fame. Photo credit: Instagram

Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS) and his daughter, Isabella, took a sunset cruise in Lake Tahoe, CA. Photo credit: Instagram