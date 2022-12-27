Soap Faves Celebrate Christmas

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn), wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and their children, Jones, 6 months and Poppy, 3, made merry. Photo credit: Instagram

“Though it’s been a hectic December we are so ready for Christmas!! Wishing you all a wonderful holiday weekend. 🎄❤️🎄,” posted Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS), with husband Dave, their son, Ben 17 and daughter Megan, 14. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Laura Wright (Carly, GH) celebrated the holiday with boyfriend Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter), ex-husband, John, and kids John Michael and Lauren. “What a great Christmas with my favorites !!!! I’m super grateful- full and exhausted 🎄❤️ #christmas2022 ,” Wright shared. Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and her husband, Justin Gaston (ex-Chance), were in Tennessee with their daughters, Olivia, 6 and Sophie, 5, and Melissa’s parents. “Merry Christmas!!! Wishing you the joy of the season ❤️” she wrote. Photo credit: Instagram

Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS) and his wife, Gina Comparetto, wore matching pajamas. Photo credit: Instagram

Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and wife Lauren planted a double kiss on their daughter, Savannah 1. An expectant Lauren posted, “Christmas squish kiss tradition two years standing!!! Mwaaah! Last Christmas as a family of three ahhhh! 🎄 @joshswickard thank you for staying up all night to build crazy toys 😅“ Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) shared this funny photo of girlfriend Lauren Casey and their twin sons, Arlo and Bear, 1. Photo credit: Instagram

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) was surrounded by his family, posting, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Feuerriegels ❤️” Photo credit: Instagram

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours! Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season! #merrychristmas #happyholidays ,” enthused Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R), with husband, Navid and their children, Niam, 7, and Naliyah, 4. Photo credit: Instagram

Julie Marie Berman (ex-Lulu, GH) made spirits bright with husband Michael and their sons, Asher, 3, and Holden, 11 months. Photo credit: Instagram

“Merry Christmas from us Staffords! Tired, Mis-matched, messy, barely pulling it together… but happy.❤️❤️❤️ Have a GREAT day!!” cheered Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), with children Natalia 13 and Jameson, 7. Photo credit: Instagram

“Felt very fortunate to have had such a warm, cozy and peaceful Xmas,” reflected Nancy Lee-Grahn (Alexis, GH), pictured with daughter Kate. Photo credit: Instagram

Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) husband Harry Hamlin, and their daughters, Delilah and Amelia, coordinated their Christmas pajamas. Photo credit: Instagram

James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS) posed in front of the tree with wife Lissa and son, Jed. Photo credit: Instagram

“Happy Christmas from the Collins-Cooney Crew. ❤️🎄,” is how Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R et al) captioned this shot with husband, Michael, and their daughter, Jemma, 6. Photo credit: Instagram