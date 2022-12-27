Soap Faves Celebrate Christmas

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn), wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and their children, Jones, 6 months and Poppy, 3, made merry.
“Though it’s been a hectic December we are so ready for Christmas!! Wishing you all a wonderful holiday weekend. 🎄❤️🎄,” posted Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami, DAYS), with husband Dave, their son, Ben 17 and daughter Megan, 14.
GH’s Laura Wright (Carly, GH) celebrated the holiday with boyfriend Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter), ex-husband, John, and kids John Michael and Lauren. “What a great Christmas with my favorites !!!! I’m super grateful- full and exhausted 🎄❤️ #christmas2022
,” Wright shared.
Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and her husband, Justin Gaston (ex-Chance), were in Tennessee with their daughters, Olivia, 6 and Sophie, 5, and Melissa’s parents. “Merry Christmas!!! Wishing you the joy of the season ❤️” she wrote.
Billy Flynn (Chad, DAYS) and his wife, Gina Comparetto, wore matching pajamas.
Josh Swickard (Chase, GH) and wife Lauren planted a double kiss on their daughter, Savannah 1. An expectant Lauren posted, “Christmas squish kiss tradition two years standing!!! Mwaaah! Last Christmas as a family of three ahhhh! 🎄@joshswickard
thank you for staying up all night to build crazy toys 😅“
Michael Graziadei (Daniel, Y&R) shared this funny photo of girlfriend Lauren Casey and their twin sons, Arlo and Bear, 1.
Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) was surrounded by his family, posting, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Feuerriegels ❤️”
“Merry Christmas from our family to yours! Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season! #merrychristmas #happyholidays
,” enthused Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R), with husband, Navid and their children, Niam, 7, and Naliyah, 4.
Julie Marie Berman (ex-Lulu, GH) made spirits bright with husband Michael and their sons, Asher, 3, and Holden, 11 months.
“Merry Christmas from us Staffords! Tired, Mis-matched, messy, barely pulling it together… but happy.❤️❤️❤️ Have a GREAT day!!” cheered Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), with children Natalia 13 and Jameson, 7.
“Felt very fortunate to have had such a warm, cozy and peaceful Xmas,” reflected Nancy Lee-Grahn (Alexis, GH), pictured with daughter Kate.
Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, DAYS) husband Harry Hamlin, and their daughters, Delilah and Amelia, coordinated their Christmas pajamas.
James Reynolds (Abe, DAYS) posed in front of the tree with wife Lissa and son, Jed.
“Happy Christmas from the Collins-Cooney Crew. ❤️🎄,” is how Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R et al) captioned this shot with husband, Michael, and their daughter, Jemma, 6.
Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber, B&B et al) marked the holiday with husband Scott Bailey (ex-Sandy, GUIDING LIGHT), their three children, Killian, 9 months, Amélie, 7, and Lion, 2, and her mother Vicki.