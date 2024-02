Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

(From l.) Drake Hogestyn (John), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Lauren Koslow (Kate), Josh Taylor (Roman), Billy Flynn (Chad), Cary Christoper (Thomas), Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas), Suzanne Rogers (Maggie) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) were all smiles backstage during the taping of DAYS's recent salute to the history of the Horton house.

"Thanks for helping me with my batting stance, Drake!" was how Cary Christopher captioned this sweet shot.

GH's on-set photographer captured Amanda Setton (Brook Lynn) and Josh Swickard (Chase) in between takes.

Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, l.) and Sophia Paras (Kelly, l.) gave a warm B&B welcome to Amanda Kloots and her son, Elvis Cordero, during their recent guest stint.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) and Scott Clifton (Liam) were also charmed to meet Kloots and Cordero.

Jophielle Love (Violet, GH) had a lighthearted moment with co-star Jake McLaughlin while shooting ABC's WILL TRENT.

Y&R's Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) posed with two of her character's love interests, Mark Grossman (Adam, l.) and Jason Thompson (Billy).

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R, l.) cozied up to Amelia Heinle and Egan.

Kyle Lowder (ex-Brady/ex-Rex, DAYS), now an anchorman for KTVN in Reno, NV, shared a message from behind the news desk.

Trilled Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna, Y&R), "BTS on Suitable Flesh which you can rent today!"

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) was all smiles in her dressing room.

Patrika Darbo (ex-Nancy, DAYS, l., with Heidi Gardner) posed on the set of her commercial for Homes.com, which aired during the Super Bowl.