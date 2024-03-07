Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

The tension between there characters clearly does not spill over into real life for Y&R's Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, l.), Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Michael Damian (Danny).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BELL
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) posed with co-hosts Sheryl Underwood (l.) and Amanda Kloots, both of whom have guested on B&B, following her guest appearance on THE TALK.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/THETALKCBS
GH shared a pic of Steve Burton getting touched up on set his first day back as Jason.
Photo credit: General Hospital/X (formerly Twitter)
Dan Feurerriegel (EJ, DAYS) goofed off in his dressing room.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/FEUERRIEGEL
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) captioned this shot with Allison Lanier (Summer), "Summer + Abby = (a) ❤️
(b) trouble
(c) all of the above
Answer below 😉
@youngandrestlesscbs
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Melissa Ordway
Laura Wright (Carly, l.) was in selfie mode with on-screen daughter Eden McCoy (Josslyn) on set at GH.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/WRIGHT
Chad Duell (Michael, GH) joined his on-screen mom and sister's photo shoot.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/WRIGHT
DAYS's Lauren Koslow (Kate) and Josh Taylor (Roman) posed with Salem son Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas), whose character was monk-eying around.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
"With the best TV hubby ever," gushed Y&R's Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), with Genoa City love Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BREGMAN
Bregman and LeBlanc included Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) in their selfie session.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BREGMAN
"Some fun stuff coming your way," trilled Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), hard at work on a new voiceover project.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/HOPE
Beamed Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN), pictured with co-star Paul Borghese, "What a treat it’s been to play with such fun people on the film Ashes of a Dream."
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Alicia Minshew
"Johnny with the fit check," posted Carson Boatman, reporting live from his DAYS dressing room.
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BOATMAN
"It may be Friday, but we don't like leaving one another," posted B&B's Romy Park (Poppy), with John McCook (Eric).
Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/PARK
Before wrapping his run as DAYS's Harris, Steve Burton cuddled up to Tamara Braun (Ava).
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com