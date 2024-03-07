Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

BTS B&B DAYS

CHECK IT OUT

Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set

By

BTS B&B DAYS

Credit: INSTAGRAM/PARK;XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

View gallery 15
Behind The Scenes: Stars' Snaps Of Life On Set
1 of 15
Close gallery
The tension between there characters clearly does not spill over into real life for Y&R's Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, l.), Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Michael Damian (Danny).

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BELL

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B) posed with co-hosts Sheryl Underwood (l.) and Amanda Kloots, both of whom have guested on B&B, following her guest appearance on THE TALK.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/THETALKCBS

GH shared a pic of Steve Burton getting touched up on set his first day back as Jason.

Photo credit: General Hospital/X (formerly Twitter)

Dan Feurerriegel (EJ, DAYS) goofed off in his dressing room.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/FEUERRIEGEL

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) captioned this shot with Allison Lanier (Summer), "Summer + Abby = (a) ❤️ (b) trouble (c) all of the above Answer below 😉 @youngandrestlesscbs

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Melissa Ordway

Laura Wright (Carly, l.) was in selfie mode with on-screen daughter Eden McCoy (Josslyn) on set at GH.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/WRIGHT

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) joined his on-screen mom and sister's photo shoot.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/WRIGHT

DAYS's Lauren Koslow (Kate) and Josh Taylor (Roman) posed with Salem son Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas), whose character was monk-eying around.

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

"With the best TV hubby ever," gushed Y&R's Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), with Genoa City love Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael).

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BREGMAN

Bregman and LeBlanc included Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) in their selfie session.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BREGMAN

"Some fun stuff coming your way," trilled Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), hard at work on a new voiceover project.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/HOPE

Beamed Alicia Minshew (ex-Kendall, ALL MY CHILDREN), pictured with co-star Paul Borghese, "What a treat it’s been to play with such fun people on the film Ashes of a Dream."

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/Alicia Minshew

"Johnny with the fit check," posted Carson Boatman, reporting live from his DAYS dressing room.

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/BOATMAN

"It may be Friday, but we don't like leaving one another," posted B&B's Romy Park (Poppy), with John McCook (Eric).

Photo credit: INSTAGRAM/PARK

Before wrapping his run as DAYS's Harris, Steve Burton cuddled up to Tamara Braun (Ava).

Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments