“#women who #support #one another,” posted DAYS’s Kristian Alfonso (Hope, l.), with Victoria Konefal (Ciara).
“Had the best time doing this interview with my brother @bradleybell [B&B’s executive producer/head writer] and remembering and honoring our parents and the incredible cast & crew that make up @youngandrestlesscbs,” enthused Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine).
“Grateful to have spent a little time with some old friends,” posted Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo, ALL MY CHILDREN, c.) of returning to RIVERDALE.
“#natehastings and #elanadawson duet soon on #youngandtherestless,” mused Sean Dominic, with Brytni Sarpy.
“Cameron will be back before you know it,” promised the official GH Instagram account of William Lipton (Cameron, r.) with his on-screen family (from l.) Enzo De Angelis (Aiden), Hudson West (Jake) and Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth).
Lauren Koslow (Kate, DAYS) showed off her outfit of the day.
“So much love for the lovely miss @deidrehall_official [Marlena] and my partner, @drakehogestyn [John],” praised Stephen Nichols (Steve).
“so honored to be back with @generalhospitalabc family for such a special episode honoring the beautiful Sonya Eddy,” shared Brooklyn Rae Silzer (Emma).
Arianne Zucker (Nicole) and Greg Vaughan (Eric) posted a shot from the hair and makeup room at DAYS.