Y&R’s Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Peter Bergman (Jack) appeared on THE PRICE IS RIGHT to mark the 50th anniversary of the soap. Photo credit: CBS

“Thank you my beautiful & witty friend @kellyripa [ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN, l.] for having me on @live kellyandryan to talk about @general hospitalabc & #GH60,” enthused Finola Hughes (Anna). Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s (from l.) Peter Reckell (Bo), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Brandon Beemer (Shawn) posed together at the studio. Photo credit: JPI

“Love these peeps!” enthused Y&R’s Eileen Davidson (Ashley, second from l.) of her on-screen family (from l.) Bergman, Beth Maitland (Traci) and Jason Thompson (Billy). Photo credit: Instagram