Y&R’s Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and Peter Bergman (Jack) appeared on THE PRICE IS RIGHT to mark the 50th anniversary of the soap.
“Thank you my beautiful & witty friend @kellyripa [ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN, l.] for having me on @live kellyandryan to talk about @general hospitalabc & #GH60,” enthused Finola Hughes (Anna).
DAYS’s (from l.) Peter Reckell (Bo), Stephen Nichols (Steve), Kristian Alfonso (Hope) and Brandon Beemer (Shawn) posed together at the studio.
“Love these peeps!” enthused Y&R’s Eileen Davidson (Ashley, second from l.) of her on-screen family (from l.) Bergman, Beth Maitland (Traci) and Jason Thompson (Billy).
(From l.) Y&R’s Sharon Case (Sharon), Joshua Morrow (Nick) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) appeared on THE TALK to promote the anniversary episodes. “I feel like I grew up with @sharonlcase and
@joshua_m10 They are both extraordinary humans and I love them both very much,” posted Stafford. “What a pleasure it was to work with them in what I felt was a very complex and real storyline.”