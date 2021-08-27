B&B’s John McCook (Eric) took this shot of (from l.) Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy). Photo credit: Instagram

“What happens after the laughter? Trouble, intrigue, suspense. Passion,” teased DAYS’s Thaao Penghlis (Tony, r.), with Drake Hogestyn (John, l.) and Austin Peck (Austin) as they filmed the Peacock series BEYOND SALEM. Photo credit: Instagram

“Fell in love with these two people…,” raved Linda Dano (ex-Felicia, ANOTHER WORLD et al, near l.) of Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS) and Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan, GH). The trio appeared together in Hallmark’s soap-inspired movie, A LITTLE DAYTIME DRAMA. Photo credit: Instagram

“Last work selfie for a while!!!” shared Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), who officially began her maternity leave. Photo credit: Twitter

“Had the privilege of working with these beautiful and super talented people,” enthused GH’s Tajh Bellow (TJ), with Charisse Mills. “Stay tuned for updates about our film!!” Photo credit: Instagram

Jennifer Gareis showed off this Rebecca Vallance frock she got to wear as B&B’s Donna. Photo credit: Instagram

“My esteemed colleagues,” quipped B&B’s McCook (c.), with Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, l.) and Thorsten Kaye.