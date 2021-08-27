B&B’s John McCook (Eric) took this shot of (from l.) Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke), Thorsten Kaye (Ridge) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy).
“What happens after the laughter? Trouble, intrigue, suspense. Passion,” teased DAYS’s Thaao Penghlis (Tony, r.), with Drake Hogestyn (John, l.) and Austin Peck (Austin) as they filmed the Peacock series BEYOND SALEM.
“Fell in love with these two people…,” raved Linda Dano (ex-Felicia, ANOTHER WORLD et al, near l.) of Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa, DAYS) and Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan, GH). The trio appeared together in Hallmark’s soap-inspired movie, A LITTLE DAYTIME DRAMA.
“Last work selfie for a while!!!” shared Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), who officially began her maternity leave.
“Had the privilege of working with these beautiful and super talented people,” enthused GH’s Tajh Bellow (TJ), with Charisse Mills. “Stay tuned for updates about our film!!”
Jennifer Gareis showed off this Rebecca Vallance frock she got to wear as B&B’s Donna.
“My esteemed colleagues,” quipped B&B’s McCook (c.), with Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, l.) and Thorsten Kaye.
“#throwbackthursday to the latest fun exit for Sami from Salem @nbcdays,” posted Alison Sweeney (Sami, l., with Galen Gering, Rafe, and Arianne Zucker, Nicole). “Somehow I get the feeling that’s not the last we’ll be hearing from her.”