Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS) “I’ve got to go with the obvious. It’s a big tie between John and Marlena. How do you recast Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall? I don’t know how you would ever do that. There’s too much history ingrained and too much good meat and potatoes there to have anybody else try to grab those reins.” Photo credit: JPI

Thorsten Kaye (Ridge, B&B) “Eric. John McCook is the patriarch and there will never be another.” Photo credit: Gilles Toucas/Courtesy Of Bell-Phillip Television Inc

John McCook (Eric, B&B) “I would say the role of Sheila. Kimberlin [Brown] has done exceptional work with her character for decades. I don’t think I could ever see anyone else in that part.” Photo credit: JPI

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) “Sonny [Maurice Benard], for sure, and Anna and also Robert Scorpio.” Photo credit: ABC

Raven Bowens (Chanel, DAYS) “The two classic couples — Bo and Hope, and John and Marlena. They are such icon duos, and the [actors who portray them] have done it for so long and established such a strong fanbase. What they’ve created could never be recreated by anyone else.” Photo credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) “I don’t think anyone else could ever play Victor or Nikki. Eric [Braeden] and Melody [Thomas Scott] are irreplaceable.” Photo credit: JPI

Eden McCoy (Josslyn, GH) “Sonny!” Photo credit: ABC