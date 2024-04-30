Who Is Bold And Beautiful’s Ivy Forrester?

Ivy is the daughter of Eric Forrester’s brother, John, and was played by Australian actress, Ashleigh Brewer from 2014 to 2018. As of April 30, 2024, Ivy is back on the B&B canvas and reprised by her originator. Here we remind old and new fans of what happened during the character’s nearly four-year run in Los Angeles.

The History of B&B’s Ivy Forrester

2014

Ivy arrived in L.A. to visit her American family but Uncle Eric convinced her to stay to replace Quinn as the designer of Forrester Creations jewelry collection. Ivy and Liam soon became pals and she even flew with him to Paris so he could marry Hope. Quinn was stalking them because she was determined that her son Wyatt replace Liam and while Ivy was taking photos from a bridge, Quinn pushed her off into the River Seine. Just as the meddling mom had hoped, Liam dove in to rescue Ivy, which caused Hope to think she was being stood up at her own nuptials so she married Wyatt instead.

Although Liam explained to Hope why he was a no-show, she decided to stay married to his brother. Liam appreciated Ivy’s comfort and support and they eventually shared a kiss. Shortly after they became a couple, they proclaimed their love to each other while on a romantic boat ride in Amsterdam.

2015

Ivy walked in on her cousin, Steffy trying to seduce Liam. Later, Ivy learned that she was being deported back to Australia, so she proposed to Liam. However, Ivy was shocked when Liam confessed that his feelings for Steffy were bubbling up again but he promised to still marry Ivy. When Ivy found out that she already had dual citizenship, she debated whether or not to clue in Liam. After they tied the knot, she couldn’t take advantage of his generosity and offered an annulment, which Liam accepted.

An unhinged Aly, Thorne’s daughter, tried to smash Steffy’s head with a rock but Steffy defended herself with a tire iron, knocking Aly to the ground. The impact on Aly’s head tragically claimed her life. Ivy had videotaped the skirmish, and from her angle, it looked like Steffy struck Aly. She blackmailed Steffy into naming her the Face of Forrester but as soon as she deleted the damning video, Steffy, knowing how uncomfortable Ivy would be with modeling lingerie also appointed her cousin the spokesperson for the bedroom line which horrified Ivy. However, she soon enjoyed the attention that showing a lot of skin brought.

Ivy hooked up with Wyatt, which evolved into a relationship. Steffy discovered that Thomas seduced Ivy during a weak moment and blabbed to Wyatt about it. He dumped Ivy, who confronted Steffy. They argued and Ivy accidentally fell against a faulty electrical panel that electrocuted her. She survived and reunited with Wyatt but his proposal was interrupted by his mom, Quinn who demanded that Ivy come clean with her son. Ivy admitted that she was still in love with Liam and Wyatt walked out on her.

2016-2018

Ivy decided to go back to Australia and returned months later to try to reheat her romance with Liam by dressing like Steffy but it didn’t sway him. Liam and Steffy divorced and she rekindled her relationship with Wyatt. They moved in together and soon married but Steffy was drawn back to Liam, so she and Wyatt fast-tracked their divorce. Ivy convinced Steffy that she and Liam should get married in Australia. After the wedding, Ivy witnessed Ridge and Quinn kissing and she threatened to tattle to Eric if they didn’t stay clear of each other, which torpedoed their mutual attraction.

Ivy and Quinn continued to work on the jewelry line together and Ivy was only seen modeling and attending Forrester meetings. Ivy was last on screen when she attended Ridge and Brooke’s wedding. Fast forward to today, when Ivy returns to L.A. and connects with a single Liam.