General Hospital May Sweeps Preview

What is ahead in the merry, merry month of May on General Hospital? Digest has the scoop on what’s coming up for May Sweeps!

Carly (Laura Wright, l.) confronts Sonny (Maurice Benard) as Ava (Maura West) observes.

Ava and Sonny have an explosive history. While they did have that crypt sex that produced Avery, they’ve rarely ever seen eye to eye. Over the years, Ava has done many things to his family — including switching out Morgan’s bipolar meds that led to his death — so it was a bit of a shock when Sonny moved her and Avery in to “keep them safe.” With the pair becoming increasingly closer (and Sonny seeming to only trust his housemate as a confidant these days), look for Carly and Jason’s concerns over Ava’s influence on him to continue to grow.

Over the past few years, Willow has gone from grade-school teacher to nurse, somehow managing to come back from the brink of death by beating advanced-staged leukemia. This month, life will take another turn for Michael’s wife when Willow embarks on a new personal chapter!

The grand day is just around the corner! In May, Brook Lynn and Chase will marry in a lavish ceremony filled with special guests (like Grandpa Carmine and Grandma Gloria Cerullo!), laughter, and tears! Yet while the wedding is a special celebration for Port Charles, the town will also lose someone.

Ever since Jason returned to town, Sam has insisted that Danny keep his distance from his father. But anyone who has a teenager knows that listening to their parents is not something they are wont to do! As Sam and Jason continue to butt heads over his relationship with Danny, will their son get caught in the crossfire?

Alexis will finally get her day in court when she travels to Albany for her hearing with the board of appeals. With Diane by her side to fight her case, Alexis is hopeful that her law license will be restored. But will the ruling be in her favor?

A new face in Port Charles promises to shake things up!

In what has seemed to be the slowest of all slow-burn soap opera relationships, Sasha and Cody have been dancing around each other for what feels like years. But now that they are both living under the Quartermaine roof, will Cody and Sasha finally confess their feelings for one another?