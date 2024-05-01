DAYS/GH Star Wally Kurth Tackles Difficult Subject In New Film

Wally Kurth (Justin, Days of our Lives; Ned, General Hospital) opens up about a short film he starred in that is causing quite a buzz on the Film Festival circuit. Common as Red Hair focuses on a married couple played by Kurth, who portrays Will, and his former DAYS co-star, Kassie DePaiva (Eve), who embodies Carol, as they deal with the aftermath of the decision to have gender normalization surgery on their intersex infant.

The film’s director, Robbie Robertson, and Kurth met during a screenwriting course more than a decade ago and have stayed in touch. “It was during my unemployment years in between soaps,” the current Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actor explained. “I was guided to screenwriting and I was taking a course at UCLA screenwriting and it was all online. I met Robbie, I think, in the second year. I was just a fan of his writing. He was always sharing material with me.”

It was the script that reeled Kurth in. “Maybe that’s because he was also the director, but I just thought it was a really compelling story.” The versatile actor was intrigued by the fresh take on a rare topic. “I loved the twist and also I was sort of educated. I had no idea what intersex was and that it’s a real thing and it’s one of those things where we all kind of go, ‘What is it?’ Not really knowing what it means or anything.”

Kurth and his former DAYS castmate go way back. “Kassie and I worked for just a little while on Days of our Lives. We felt like we never worked long enough because we knew each other when I was on General Hospital and she was on One Life to Live [as Blair].”

The two old friends also share the gift of music. “We actually sang a few duets together at the ABC Super Soap weekend down in Orlando over the years so we knew each other.”

There was one more thing that gave him the idea that DePaiva might be interested in the project. “I have a child with special needs. She had a child with a hearing disability,” Kurth shared. “ So, you know what those early years you’re like, wait, what? And so that part of the story really, I think, resonated with both of us. But we weren’t expecting it, but it certainly was part of it for me and for her.”

He decided that it was time for everyone to meet. “Kassie and I were doing a [public appearance] in Myrtle Beach,” he said. “I invited Robbie over from Columbia, South Carolina, and we all went to lunch. We just sort of fell into it.”

The meeting was serendipitous indeed and the deal was sealed. “We love the fact that we could play a husband and wife,” Kurth insisted. “You know, just trying to be good parents. We both can relate to that.”

Finding the time in their busy schedules to shoot it was another story. “I’ve never done an independent film like this little short film for anyone and I’m just so glad I did,” he explained. “Of course, and it wasn’t all that easy. We had to fly to South Carolina, but boy, he [Robertson] put us up in a wonderful Bed and Breakfast. A Civil War Era home which, evidently, is where some generals stayed. I think I want to say that President [of the Confederate States of America] Jefferson Davis might have been there with one of the generals.

“It had all these wonderful bookshelves full of old books, some of them at least referencing the 1800s,” he shared, giving details of the historic location. “It was just an incredible three-day weekend that Kassie and I stayed at. And then we would go over to the house and shoot this film. I thought that just was very, very special.”

Common as Red Hair was shot in 2022 and has been making the rounds at Independent Film Festivals across the country winning praise and awards along the way. Kurth is finding the process both fascinating and fun. “I went to the Long Beach Film Festival that was fun or the Catalina Catalina Festival. That was interesting. I saw some really wonderful shorts and met some filmmakers down there.”

The veteran actor is experiencing some firsts along the way. “I went to West Hollywood for one. That was interesting and fun. Part of the Lee Strasberg Studios,” Kurth recalled. “I’ve never been into that theater before and it was fun to walk around that studio and see it because, obviously, being an actor, I know who Lee Strasberg is, but I never worked there. And to talk to those filmmakers as well.”

Meeting festival attendees and experiencing their feedback was eye-opening. “People come up to me and they don’t know who I am,” he admitted. “They don’t recognize me from soaps or anything. They’re like, ‘Oh, we really liked your film.’ That was really, really lovely.”

Being a part of the audience and seeing the project on the big screen was mind-boggling as well. “I mean being in the audience you really get an impression as to how you have affected the audience,” he revealed. “It’s really lovely to see. Let’s face it. I don’t get out and watch so many movies. So to see myself up there as well was kind of interesting because I don’t ever see myself on a big screen. Yeah, I am just now thinking about that for the first time that it’s a different experience seeing your face on the big screen.”

As the film continues to spread to a wider audience, Wally Kurth expressed the powerful message he hopes it leaves behind. “It’s a lesson of moving beyond parental decisions that maybe weren’t the best ones at the time, but the best ones they thought they were at the time.”