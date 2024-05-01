Comings And Goings: Lane Davies Reunites With Nancy Lee Grahn

TV Insider is reporting that Lane Davies, who appeared as Dr. Cameron Lewis on General Hospital over 20 years ago as Xander Smith’s dad (and therefore Cameron Webber’s grandfather), will be returning to Port Charles in a brand new role. The actor will be playing Fergus Byrne, an attorney who crosses paths with Alexis — who just so happens to be Dr. Neil Byrne’s brother. Neil, as you may recall, died of an overdose in Alexis’s bed, thanks to the woman who raised Willow — Harmony.

GH fans will recall that Davies’s therapist character Cameron also crossed paths with Grahn’s Alexis (she was trying to find someone to help Luke) but it will be Santa Barbara fans who really have something to celebrate. From 1984-1989, the actor played Mason Capwell opposite Grahn’s Julia Wainwright, making magic onscreen that had viewers enthralled. They were a super couple for the show, often rivaling the popularity of the soap’s main couple, Cruz and Eden.

Magic didn’t strike last time in Port Charles, with Cameron eventually getting killed off (though to be fair, the show didn’t give the couple enough time to work). Here’s hoping that being cast as an attorney will be the tweak the two actors known to spark like crazy will need. Both Julia and Mason were lawyers on SB and their Katharine Hepburn/Spencer Tracy repartee was must-see TV. This also reunites them with one of the writers who wrote for them the best — GH’s new co-head writer, Patrick Mulcahey.

Davies got his daytime start as Evan on Days of our Lives from 1981-1982. He also appeared on Bold and Beautiful in 1992 to fill in for Ronn Moss during a brief hiatus from the show. He’s also one of the many soap actors to pass through The Bay — from 2010-2017, playing Mackenzie Johnson.

The actor was also on many primetime shows including Supernatural, Scrubs, The Practice and many more. He will make his debut as Fergus the week of May 22.