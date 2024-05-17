Thursday evening, soap opera stars gathered together over Zoom to share their emotional stories during Daytime Stands Up To Cancer, an event organized by Alan Locher of The Locher Room and Michael Fairman, who both streamed it live on their respective YouTube channels — all to raise money for cancer research.

During the moving broadcast, which was over three and a half hours, stars paid tribute to family members who fought the disease, to fallen co-stars, and some even revealed their own personal cancer journeys. The night was kicked off by Days of our Lives star Elia Cantu (Jada) on trumpet, performing soaps’ opening themes.

Reel Life vs. Real Life

First up to be interviewed was Daytime Emmy-winning icon Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva, Guiding Light; ex-Echo, One Life To Live et al), who came on to discuss her character Reva’s journey with breast cancer and ended up being encouraged (accidentally) to reveal her own. “I was diagnosed with breast cancer on November 6,” she shared, getting emotional. “If it wasn’t for a wonderful circle of friends that I have… and not to mention my husband, A.C. Weary, and my family, [her children] Rachel, Max, and Jake, who call me every day, I would have fallen apart.” She spoke about the importance of support, fabulous doctors and early detection. “I did have a mastectomy, and I have my last infusion on Tuesday and then done,” she declared. Former GL co-star Tina Sloan, there to share her character Lillian’s journey, as well as Locher and Fairman, offered their congratulations.

Next up were Young and Restless stars Sharon Case (Sharon) and Eileen Davidson (Ashley), who discussed their characters’ breast cancer battles. That’s when Davidson shared that in the 1950s, her grandmother had cancer and she survived, but after she played out Ashley’s cancer story, her sister passed away from complications from the disease. So she got tested for the BRCA gene (a test that can indicate the possible increased risk of future cancer). “I found out that I have the BRCA gene, so I had my ovaries removed, so yes, this has definitely affected my life…breast cancer…in many, many ways,” she said. “I keep telling all the people in my family please go get checked, just find out if you have the gene. Knowledge is power.”

Paying Tribute

One Life to Live icon Erika Slezak (ex-Viki) shared her thoughts on the passing of Andrea Evans (ex-Tina), her on-screen sister. She spoke about watching her grow up, finding love, how having her daughter completed Evans and that it was a beautiful thing to see. Then Fairman brought up the loss of her daughter Amanda. Slezak tried to hold back her emotions, saying she hadn’t wanted to go there, but then she thanked everyone who reached out and said how much it meant to her.

Former OLTL co-stars Michael Easton (ex-John; Finn, General Hospital) and Trevor St. John (ex-Victor; Tucker, Y&R) recalled memories of Kamar de los Reyes, formerly OLTL’s Antonio, who passed away from cancer on December 24, 2023 at age 56. After they finished, former OLTL co-star Kassie DePaiva (ex-Blair; ex-Eve, DAYS) came on and shared her thoughts on de los Reyes, as well, before being joined by DAYS star Linsey Godfrey (Sarah). Both women had blood cancer as part of their journey and the actresses shared that they had bonded because of it.

Next up was Jeremy Bennett, the son of Elizabeth Hubbard (ex-Lucinda, As the World Turns), who passed away on April 8, 2023 from cancer. He was joined by his mom’s TV daughter Martha Byrne (ex-Lily), who was also reeling from the death of her other TV mom and very close off-screen pal, Lisa Brown (ex-Iva), who passed on November 24, 2021. They discussed the importance of caregivers, and being there for the ones you love until the very end.

Fairman traveled to the Y&R set for a pretaped personal interview with Eric Braeden (Victor), about his cancer journey as well as losing good friend and former on-screen wife, Meg Bennett (ex-Julia).

Later in the program, GH’s Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Bold and Beautiful star Don Diamont (Bill) and Y&R’s Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) came on to discuss their family members’ battles against the deadly disease. McCoy lost her mother, Natasha, to breast cancer last year. “It was a really wild journey,” began McCoy, “because my mother was so, so healthy…. I had never lost anyone close to me in my life; me and my mom couldn’t have been closer…. and I lost her like six months ago [when] we found it by accident, she was Stage 4 and you would have never known.” The young star echoed what many others during the night said, declaring, “Early detection. I can’t stress that enough.” She also spoke of the bond you form with the doctors, the team who are helping with care. She said it was a bond she’ll never forget.

After that, Leo Howard (Tate) and his guitar joined his fellow DAYS co-stars who are in The Day Players — Eric Martsolf (Brady), Brandon Barash (Stefan), Wally Kurth (Justin) and Carson Boatman (Johnny) — for a song Kurth wrote called “Make Believe.”

Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) and Colleen Zenk (Jordan, Y&R) were up next to share their own real-life experience fighting cancer and were both inspiring. Liz Keifer (ex-Blake, GL) joined Jerry verDorn’s (ex-Ross, GL; ex-Clint, OLTL) widow, Beth, to pay tribute to verDorn and tell his story.

Also speaking from the heart were Jacklyn Zeman’s (ex-Bobbie, GH) real-life daughters, Lacey and Cassidy, who paid tribute to their beloved mom, who passed away on May 9, 2023. They spoke about taking it a day at a time and how they’re working their way through the grieving process while also celebrating their mom; about the importance of advocacy for the patient; and the need to have someone who knows what they’re talking about. They shared their tremendous respect for nurses, especially considering their mom played one on TV. In fact, one nurse told the girls she became one because of Bobbie. Kin Shriner (Scott, GH) also appeared to pay tribute to Zeman.

OLTL acting siblings Eddie Alderson (ex-Matthew) and Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr) were the last stars interviewed and discussed Eddie’s cancer battle and what that was like for them, especially since Eddie was so young at the time he was diagnosed. They thanked the fans for their prayers, completely touched by the outpouring of love.

Fans wanting to help can still donate. There is also an auction on eBay that is helping to raise money for research. Check it out by clicking here. It will be up until May 26.