Y&R Alum and Writer Meg Bennett Has Passed Away At 75

Meg Bennett (ex-Julia) pictured with former Y&R co-star Eric Braeden (Victor).

Multi-talented actress and writer Meg Bennett died on April 11 after a battle with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. YOUNG AND RESTLESS fans remember her as Victor Newman’s first wife, Julia. Impressed by her story notes, William J. Bell hired her as a writer for the show. From 1983 through 1987, the actress/writer did double duty. This would set the tone for the rest of her career.

Born on October 4, 1948, in Los Angeles, California, Bennett was the eldest daughter of a printing executive and a psychologist. She was bitten by the acting bug early in life and went on to study drama at Northwestern University. In 1971, she was hired to work at a New York Auto Show as the Cadillac Eldorado convertible girl and made Manhattan her home.

New York proved to be a lucky choice when a random stranger on an elevator asked her if she wanted to be on a game show. Scoring a big win on NBC’s THREE ON A MATCH, Bennett was able to furnish her entire apartment. Her next lucky break was two years as part of the original cast of Grease on Broadway and that led to her first soap role as Liza on SEARCH FOR TOMORROW opposite Kevin Kline and Morgan Fairchild.

In 1978, the actress made the big move back to California and landed the role of Julia. Bennett would move on to roles on other shows such as Megan Richardson on SANTA BARBARA, and Allegra Montenegro on GENERAL HOSPITAL, and wrote for both shows as well.

It was GENERAL HOSPITAL where she met the love of her life, writer Robert Guza, Jr., and led her to her first Daytime Emmy win in 1995 as a writer. The couple married in 2004 and bought a house that was once owned by Boris Karloff and Gregory Peck. Bennett went on to win five WGA awards for her work on SANTA BARBARA and GENERAL HOSPITAL.

Soap Opera Digest sends its sincere condolences to her husband, her brother and sister, two stepdaughters, and four grandchildren during this difficult time.