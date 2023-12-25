ONE LIFE TO LIVE Alum Kamar de los Reyes Dies At 56

Kamar de los Reyes with wife Sherri Saum.

Kamar de los Reyes, remembered by ONE LIFE TO LIVE fans for his long run as Antonio Vega, passed away on Christmas Eve after a battle with cancer, a family spokesperson announced. He was 56.

The actor made his Llanview debut in 1995, left in 1998 and returned from 2000-09; his prime-time credits include SLEEPY HOLLOW, THE ROOKIE and ALL AMERICAN.

A proud native of Puerto Rico, de los Reyes moved to the United States when he was two years old and was raised in Las Vegas. He married former OLTL co-star Sherri Saum (ex-Keri) in 2007. “I knew she was the girl for me the day I laid eyes on her,” de los Reyes told Digest that year. The couple shared twin sons, and de los Reyes was also father to an older son, Caylen.

We send our heartfelt condolences to de los Reyes’s family and friends.