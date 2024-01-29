ONE LIFE TO LIVE's Erika Slezak Mourns The Loss Of Her Daughter

Erika Slezak, beloved for her long-running role as Viki on ONE LIFE TO LIVE, is mourning the death of her daughter, Amanda. A post on her official website read, “It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika’s daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time.”

Slezak and her husband, Brian Davies, wed in 1978. Son Brian was born in 1980, followed by Amanda in 1981. In 2003, Amanda played a teenaged version of Viki in flashback scenes.

We send our deepest condolences to Slezak and her family.