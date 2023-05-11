GH's Jacklyn Zeman Dies At 70

Jacklyn Zeman, a GH veteran beloved for her portrayer of Bobbie Spencer, has passed away at the age of 70. Executive Producer Frank Valentini broke the news on Twitter, saying, “On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman. Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work. Jackie will be greatly missed, but her positive spirit will always live on with our cast and crew. We send our heartfelt sympathy to her loved ones, friends, and family, especially her daughters Cassidy and Lacey.”

Born in New Jersey, Zeman made her daytime debut as Lana McClain on ONE LIFE TO LIVE (1976-77) before being tapped to join the GH ranks as Bobbie in 1977. When she marked the 45th anniversary of her Port Charles entrance in December 2022, she told Digest that her message to the show’s fans was, “’ Thank you.’ The people that have been watching long-term have my heart, my heartfelt appreciation and my gratitude. Thank you for those that continue to watch and continue to feel that GENERAL HOSPITAL is important to them. And to those I’ve had personal interactions with over the years in various ways, it really means a lot to me. It’s very emotional, it’s very sentimental and it’s much appreciated.” In her final interview with Digest, conducted earlier this year, the actress described her long affiliation with GH as “one of the greatest blessings of my life.” Zeman is survived by her beloved daughters, Cassidy and Lacey, and grandchildren Kennedy and Decker.