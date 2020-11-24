Daytime Cares Plans New Virtual Event On December 5

A host of stars will take part in the second Daytime Cares virtual event on Saturday, December 5 at 8 p.m. benefiting the restaurant industry and its workers through Restaurant Strong (www.restaurantstrong.org). Hosts Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) and Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel, DAYS et al) will be joined by THE LOCHER ROOM host Alan Locher. Scheduled to appear are Peter Bergman (Jack, Y&R), Crishell Stause (ex-Jordan, DAYS), Laura Wright (Carly, GH), Wes Ramsey (Peter, GH), Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH), Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH), Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH), Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B), Marci Miller (Abigail, DAYS), Lamon Archey (Eli, DAYS), Sal Stowers (Lani, DAYS), Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS) and Paolo Seganti (ex-Damian, AS THE WORLD TURNS). Also participating are the leading ladies of Wicked and Phantom of the Opera from Broadway, celebrity chef Katie Chin, Lisa Loeb and Gloria Gaynor. The variety show that will be live-streamed on The Locher Room YouTube Channel and on Facebook.