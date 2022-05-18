Y&R’s Davidson And Maitland Celebrate 40 Years In Genoa City

Y&R’s Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and Beth Maitland (Traci), who joined the soap in 1982, were honored on the set with a 40th anniversary party.
The cast surrounded the guests of honor.
Davidson, Maitland and Peter Bergman (Jack) have worked together for the better part of 33 years as the Abbott siblings.
Eric Braeden (Victor) had Davidson and Maitland in stitches.
Melissa Ordway (Abby) paid tribute to her on-screen mom and aunt.
Kate Linder (Esther), Maitland, Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and Mishael Morgan (Amanda) were on hand.
Jason Thompson (Billy), Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) were all smiles.
Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, l), Don Diamont (ex-Brad; Bill, B&B) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) made the scene.
Davidson was flanked by husband Vince Van Patten and sons.
Guests enjoyed cupcakes adorned with photos of the two actresses.
The Soap Opera Digest cover featuring Diamont and Maitland when their characters married was prominently displayed.
