Y&R’s Davidson And Maitland Celebrate 40 Years In Genoa City

Credit: JPI

Y&R’s Eileen Davidson (Ashley) and Beth Maitland (Traci), who joined the soap in 1982, were honored on the set with a 40th anniversary party.

The cast surrounded the guests of honor.

Photo credit: JPI

Davidson, Maitland and Peter Bergman (Jack) have worked together for the better part of 33 years as the Abbott siblings.

Photo credit: JPI

Eric Braeden (Victor) had Davidson and Maitland in stitches.

Photo credit: JPI

Melissa Ordway (Abby) paid tribute to her on-screen mom and aunt.

Photo credit: JPI

Kate Linder (Esther), Maitland, Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren), Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and Mishael Morgan (Amanda) were on hand.

Photo credit: JPI

Jason Thompson (Billy), Lauralee Bell (Christine) and Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael) were all smiles.

Photo credit: JPI

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, l), Don Diamont (ex-Brad; Bill, B&B) and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) made the scene.

Photo credit: JPI

Davidson was flanked by husband Vince Van Patten and sons.

Photo credit: JPI

Guests enjoyed cupcakes adorned with photos of the two actresses.

Photo credit: JPI

The Soap Opera Digest cover featuring Diamont and Maitland when their characters married was prominently displayed.

Photo credit: JPI

