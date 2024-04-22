Comings And Goings: The Latest Cast Changes

WHO’S COMING

BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL

Tracey Bregman (Lauren): The Y&R crossover to continue on April 22.

Clint Howard (Tom): You can look forward to the actor’s appearances as a mysterious homeless man who provides clues to Deacon and Finn on April 26 and April 29.

Juliet Vega (Michele): On April 26, Sean and Michele Kanan’s daughter will appear in a role named for her mother.

DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Madelyn Kientz (Sophia): Soap Hub reported exclusively that the newcomer is being added to the Salem teen scene as Holly’s friend. She was previously in THE WALKING DEAD: WORLD BEYOND, BIG SKY and WALKER.

Louis Tomeo (Aaron): The young actor is also being added to the teen scene. He’ll be a friend of Tate’s. If he looks familiar, you may have seen him in THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY, 9-1-1 and Egghead & Twinkie.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Asher Antonyzyn (Danny): Sam and Jason’s son will be in the thick of things this week (find out the actor’s thoughts on his onscreen parents here).

YOUNG AND RESTLESS

Colleen Zenk (Jordan): The woman still has Harrison and goes against the Newman family this week.

Veronica Redd (Mamie Johnson): The actress will be on the Genoa City scene on Tuesday, April 23.

Jess Walton (Jill Abbott): Billy’s mom will be back to interact with her team at Chancellor-Winters on Tuesday, April 23.

Andre Hotchko (Truck Driver): He will be featured in the Harrison kidnapping story on April 23.

REAL-LIFE STATUS

In Memoriam: Former award-winning writer and actress Meg Bennett (ex-Julia, Y&R; ex-Liza, SFT; ex-Megan SANTA BARBARA; ex-Allegra, GH), who was married to former GH head writer Bob Guza, passed away on April 11 from cancer.

CASTING ABOUT

Adain Bradley (ex-Xander, B&B) joins Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s Warfare…Josh Kelly (Cody, GH) has been cast in the film The Workout. It also stars Peter Jae (Darkness of Man) and Ashlee Evans-Smith, a UFC fighter…Vanessa Marcil (ex-Brenda, GH) is one of several narrators on former GH star Maysoon Zayid’s (ex-Zahra Amir) audio book, Shiny Misfits. The book dropped on Audible on April 16…Viron Weaver (Wiley Corinthos) revealed he was in a Lifetime movie over the weekend, My Child Has My Doctor’s Face. Sean Blakemore (ex-Shawn, GH) will be on the April 26 episode of S.W.A.T. with Y&R alum, Shemar Moore.