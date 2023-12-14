Stars Shine At The Daytime Emmy Nominees Reception

Daytime stars attended the Daytime Emmy Awards nominee reception at the Hollywood Museum in Hollywood on December 13. Check out the party pics here!
Evan Hofer (Dex, GH, l.) and Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) were among the attendees.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Nominee Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) stunned in black.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
DAYS's Raven Bowens (Chanel, l.) and nominee Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) brought the glamour.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
GH's younger set was represented by Jophielle Love (Violet, l.), Avery Pohl (Esme) and nominee Eden McCoy (Josslyn).
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH, l.) chatted up reel- and real-life bestie Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH).
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) proudly escorted his pregnant wife, Julana.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
It was a family reunion for GH's Jon Lindstrom (Kevin; ex-Ryan) and Alley Mills (ex-Heather), who are both nominated, and their Port Charles progeny, Pohl.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
DAYS's Tina Huang (Melinda, l.), Tamara Braun (Ava) and Paul Telfer (Xander) were a stylish trio.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Nominee Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) graced the red carpet.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Past Guest Performer winner Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al) had much to discuss with current nominee Kevin Spirtas (ex-Craig, DAYS).
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) also rocked the color of the night.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
Nominee Cassandra Creech (ex-Grace, B&B) and GH alum Dee Wallace (ex-Patricia) were all smiles.
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA
