Evan Hofer, Matthew Atkinson

Stars Shine At The Daytime Emmy Nominees Reception

Evan Hofer, Matthew Atkinson

Credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Daytime stars attended the Daytime Emmy Awards nominee reception at the Hollywood Museum in Hollywood on December 13. Check out the party pics here!

Evan Hofer (Dex, GH, l.) and Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) were among the attendees.

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Nominee Sharon Case (Sharon, Y&R) stunned in black.

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

DAYS's Raven Bowens (Chanel, l.) and nominee Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) brought the glamour.

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

GH's younger set was represented by Jophielle Love (Violet, l.), Avery Pohl (Esme) and nominee Eden McCoy (Josslyn).

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH, l.) chatted up reel- and real-life bestie Katelyn MacMullen (Willow, GH).

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) proudly escorted his pregnant wife, Julana.

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

It was a family reunion for GH's Jon Lindstrom (Kevin; ex-Ryan) and Alley Mills (ex-Heather), who are both nominated, and their Port Charles progeny, Pohl.

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

DAYS's Tina Huang (Melinda, l.), Tamara Braun (Ava) and Paul Telfer (Xander) were a stylish trio.

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Nominee Finola Hughes (Anna, GH) graced the red carpet.

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Past Guest Performer winner Donna Mills (ex-Madeline, GH et al) had much to discuss with current nominee Kevin Spirtas (ex-Craig, DAYS).

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) also rocked the color of the night.

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Nominee Cassandra Creech (ex-Grace, B&B) and GH alum Dee Wallace (ex-Patricia) were all smiles.

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

