“Guess what show I did?” shared Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al). “So lovely speaking with you @mauricebenard [Sonny] and talking about my post Partum depression and anxiety. Love what you are doing.” Photo credit: Instagram

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) and brother Bradley, B&B’s Executive Producer/Head Writer, took a festive pic. Photo credit: Instagram

Heather Lindell (ex-Jan, DAYS, l.) and Martha Madison (Belle) caught up. Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Don Diamont (Bill) was all smiles with (clockwise from top l.) Ashley Jones (Bridget), Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Amy). Photo credit: Instagram

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R) made a new friend on vacation. Photo credit: Instagram

James Hyde (Jeremy, Y&R) spent time at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach with wife Sue-Ling and their son, James. Photo credit: Instagram

#DougsPlace #DougandJulie” DAYS’s Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) caught up with former co-star Martin Davich (ex-Billy), captioning this shot, “Composer, pianist, and a grand old friend who played for Billy at Doug’s Place for years. He puts a song in our hearts❤️ Check out his music on Spotify. Search Martin Davich! #MartyDavich Photo credit: Instagram

Y&R’s Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Justin Gaston (ex-Chance; ex-Ben, DAYS) took their daughters, Olivia, 6 and Sophie, 5, to breakfast with Santa Claus. Photo credit: Instagram

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) enjoyed a date night with wife Shay. Photo credit: Instagram