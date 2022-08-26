Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) was all smiles with new grand-daughter Nora. Photo credit: Instagram

“Amazing day of fishing,” trilled Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B). “Such a great time out on the water.” Photo credit: Instagram

“From the runways of Milano to the movie sets of Hollywood, @jameshydeofficial [ex-Sam, PASSIONS, r.] and I are still at it,” reported Rib Hillis (ex-Jake, PORT CHARLES). “Can’t wait till you see what we are up to on [our] latest movie.” Photo credit: Instagram

B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn, B&B) and wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) got gussied up for Sarah Hyland’s (ex-Heather, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) wedding. Photo credit: Instagram

GH’s Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina, far r.) posed with on-screen fam (from l.) Kelly Monaco (Sam), Haley Pullos (Molly) and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis). Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) and wife Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) enjoyed a candlelight dinner. Photo credit: Instagram

“Mani/Pedi & Pinkberry … it’s backwards dinner night with my favorite girl.. she is available to cut your bangs too.. #ladiesnight #morherdaughterlove❤️ ,” Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, GH) captioned this shot with daughter Verity, 7. Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) spent the weekend with his son, Luca, at football training camp at Duke University. Photo credit: Instagram

Jessica Collins (ex-Avery, Y&R et al) and her daughter, Jemma, 6, were ladies who lunched. Photo credit: Instagram