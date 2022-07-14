“So good to run into my son,” quipped B&B’s Sean Kanan (Deacon, l.; ex-A.J., GH) with Port Charles offspring Chad Duell (Michael). “They grow up so quickly. @duelly #generalhospital.” Photo credit: Instagram

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) had great success her first time fly fishing. Photo credit: Instagram

DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, l.) and Judi Evans (Bonnie) celebrated their July birthdays, which fall a day apart, on the 11th and 12th, respectively. Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) took son Caden, who will turn 1 later this month, to a family reunion. Photo credit: Instagram

“Streams and green in #colorado,” shared a flower powered Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R). Photo credit: Instagram

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) and her husband, Dave, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. Photo credit: Instagram

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), husband Rob and their daughter, Josephine, spent a picturesque summer evening at the beach. Photo credit: Instagram

Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) took his daughter, Harlow, for a sweet treat. Photo credit: Instagram

“Home… Finally. Suffolk~Kent~IOW~Devon~Somerset #englishsummer ,” Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) captioned this shot in her native England. Photo credit: Instagram