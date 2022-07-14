“So good to run into my son,” quipped B&B’s Sean Kanan (Deacon, l.; ex-A.J., GH) with Port Charles offspring Chad Duell (Michael). “They grow up so quickly. @duelly #generalhospital.”
Laura Wright (Carly, GH) had great success her first time fly fishing.
DAYS’s Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie, l.) and Judi Evans (Bonnie) celebrated their July birthdays, which fall a day apart, on the 11th and 12th, respectively.
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) took son Caden, who will turn 1 later this month, to a family reunion.
“Streams and green in #colorado,” shared a flower powered Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R).
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) and her husband, Dave, celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary.
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R), husband Rob and their daughter, Josephine, spent a picturesque summer evening at the beach.
Michael Blake Kruse (Rory, GH) took his daughter, Harlow, for a sweet treat.
“Home… Finally. Suffolk~Kent~IOW~Devon~Somerset #englishsummer
,” Emily O’Brien (Gwen, DAYS) captioned this shot in her native England.
Galen Gering (Rafe, DAYS) and his wife, Jenna, enjoyed a beautiful sunset while boating.