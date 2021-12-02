Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS) and son David Atticus were all smiles at the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) took his tree-trimming seriously.
Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B, r.), with THE TALK’s Jerry O’Connell, said it was “great running into my pal.”
“Get out and see a sunset,” advised Finola Hughes (Anna, GH), who took a scenic stroll with pups Lily and Johnnie Walker.
Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS), hubby A.J. and daughter Charley checked in from New York City, “my favorite place on Earth.”
Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B) showed her dog, Chance, some love.
Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin, GH) was all smiles.
Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) took a festive shot with her daughters, Sophie and Olivia.
Don Diamont (Bill, Y&R) and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim, B&B ) cuddled up to their pup, Èzey.
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) was “armed” with his morning Joe.