Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS) and son David Atticus were all smiles at the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Photo credit: Instagram

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ, DAYS) took his tree-trimming seriously. Photo credit: Instagram

Sean Kanan (Deacon, B&B, r.), with THE TALK’s Jerry O’Connell, said it was “great running into my pal.” Photo credit: Instagram

“Get out and see a sunset,” advised Finola Hughes (Anna, GH), who took a scenic stroll with pups Lily and Johnnie Walker. Photo credit: Instagram

Martha Madison (Belle, DAYS), hubby A.J. and daughter Charley checked in from New York City, “my favorite place on Earth.” Photo credit: Instagram

Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B) showed her dog, Chance, some love. Photo credit: Instagram

Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin, GH) was all smiles. Photo credit: Instagram

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) took a festive shot with her daughters, Sophie and Olivia. Photo credit: Instagram

Don Diamont (Bill, Y&R) and his wife, Cindy Ambuehl (ex-Kim, B&B ) cuddled up to their pup, Èzey. Photo credit: Instagram