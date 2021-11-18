Laura Wright (Carly) and Wes Ramsey (Peter) enjoyed the scenery on a date night. Photo credit: Instagram

Kyle Lowder (ex-Rex, DAYS et al) enjoyed a late fall dip in the ocean. Photo credit: Instagram

Eva La Rue (ex-Celeste, Y&R et al) found her place of serenity in Santa Barbara, CA. Photo credit: Instagram

Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS) only had eyes for his girlfriend, Isabella. Photo credit: Instagram

Matthew Atkinson (Thomas, B&B) enjoyed a pretty view while in San Diego, CA. Photo credit: Instagram

Ryan Carnes (ex-Lucas, GH) showed off his longer locks. Photo credit: Instagram

“Thirty years ago today we said ‘I do’. And I still do - with all my heart,” posted Mary Page Keller (ex-Sally, ANOTHER WORLD), with real-life hubby and former Bay City spouse Thomas Ian Griffith (ex-Catlin). Photo credit: Instagram

“We did it! Sacramento never disappoints. Ever,” beamed Steve Burton (ex-Jason, GH, r.), who performed for fans alongside Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH). Photo credit: Instagram

William deVry (ex-Julian, GH) reunited with two of his Port Charles baby mamas, Lisa LoCicero (Olivia, l.) and Tamara Braun (ex-Kim; Ava, DAYS) at an event to benefit The Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation. Photo credit: Instagram