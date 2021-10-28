Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R) celebrated daughter Everleigh’s second birthday. Photo credit: Instagram

Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH) and hubby Adam Fergus had a day at the pub with twin daughters Juno and Maude. Photo credit: Instagram

Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R, l.) and Tricia Cast (Nina, Y&R) were also in the Halloween spirit. Photo credit: Instagram

Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS, r., with Martha Madison, Belle, and Eric Martsolf, Brady) raved about Martsolf’s performance in Mamma Mia. “A night beyond imagination. Eric is a stunner on stage. Love, love, LOVE this gifted and versatile performer,” she posted. Photo credit: Instagram

Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) and son Christian got their pumpkin patch on. Photo credit: Twitter

Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) stopped for this scenic pic on a walk with his dog, Willie. Photo credit: Instagram

Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) cradled his dog, Dublin. Photo credit: Instagram

“I’m basically a professor now,” Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R) joked. Photo credit: Instagram

Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) and his wife, Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) got photo bombed by their daughter, Sebi. Photo credit: Instagram