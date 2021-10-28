Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) and wife Kelly Kruger (ex-Mac, Y&R) celebrated daughter Everleigh’s second birthday.
Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH) and hubby Adam Fergus had a day at the pub with twin daughters Juno and Maude.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R, l.) and Tricia Cast (Nina, Y&R) were also in the Halloween spirit.
Deidre Hall (Marlena, DAYS, r., with Martha Madison, Belle, and Eric Martsolf, Brady) raved about Martsolf’s performance in Mamma Mia. “A night beyond imagination. Eric is a stunner on stage. Love, love, LOVE this gifted and versatile performer,” she posted.
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) and son Christian got their pumpkin patch on.
Carson Boatman (Johnny, DAYS) stopped for this scenic pic on a walk with his dog, Willie.
Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, GH) cradled his dog, Dublin.
“I’m basically a professor now,” Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R) joked.
Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) and his wife, Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar, AS THE WORLD TURNS) got photo bombed by their daughter, Sebi.
“Walking the pups or are they walking us?” quipped Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R), with STATION 19 co-star Stefania Stampinato.