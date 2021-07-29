Social

GH’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) welcomed back Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) and Lisa LoCicero (Olivia), to his podcast, State of Mind.

“Recharged with the family! Loving the beach! Back to work this week! Have a great week! #grateful,” Steve Burton (Jason, GH) captioned this shot, with wife Sheree and their kids, Brooklyn, Makena and Jack.

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) visited his son, Luca, at Duke University.

Stephen Nichols (Steve, DAYS) enjoyed dinner with former co-star and friend, George DelHoyo (ex-Orpheus).

Laura Wright (Carly, GH) spent time poolside.

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) took her kids, Jameson and Natalia, to Disneyland.

Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS) and her daughter, Isabella, went horseback riding.

Ricky Paull Goldin (ex-Jake, ALL MY CHILREN) and son Rio, enjoyed time on the water in Sag Harbor, NY.

Farah Galfond (ex-Mimi, DAYS) spent the day boating on Deep Creek Lake in MD, with husband Phil and their son, Spencer.

Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva, B&B) and daughter Everly, were all smiles.

