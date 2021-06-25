Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter, B&B) went for a bike ride.
Robert Scott Wilson (Ben, DAYS) let the sun shine in while getting his morning caffeine jolt.
Ingo Rademacher (Jax, GH) had his hands full with his brood — (from l.) son Peanut (l.), baby girl ’Iwa, son Pohaku and pup Prismo.
Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, Y&R) posed with “this impressive human” Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) when he guested on Benard’s YouTube chatfest, STATE OF MIND.
Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) caught up with his first soap wife, Esta TerBlanche (ex-Gillian, AMC). “Seeing Esta brought back SO many incredible memories,” he marveled. “Love you Esta... so so great to see you.”
B&B’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and his wife, Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) were all smiles.
"I love a beautiful day on the water!" enthused Arianne Zucker (Nicole, DAYS)
“Ran into this guy at the top of a mountain,” reported Teresa Castillo (ex-Sabrina, GH), with former Port Charles BFF Marcus Samuel (Felix, GH).
Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) took a dip in the pool.
Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R, r.) and Tricia Cast (Nina, Y&R) reunited with longtime pal Doug Davidson (Paul, Y&R). “Needless to say we had #barrelsoffun,” Bell winked.