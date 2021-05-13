Social

Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B) enjoyed a sunny afternoon with her pooch, Puffin.

Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) spent time working on logistics for her next Hallmark film.

GH’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) welcomed his co-star, Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan), to his YouTube show, State Of Mind.

Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R) and his husband, Robert Sudduth, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) hit the friendly skies.

Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) hit the links with his family, posting, “BEAUTIFUL day on the golf course in Scottsdale! I I didn’t lose one ball! Okay... maybe a couple. Fine! Stopped counting after the second box... WHATEVER!!! Is it my fault the damn ball is so small???!“

Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny, DAYS) was beaming with pride for his wife, Alyssa, who just became a licensed Florida real estate agent.

Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) and her daughter, Harper, gave Harper’s LOL dolls a makeover.

Y&R’s Lauralee Bell (Christine) captioned this shot with co-star Tricia Cast (Nina), “Tea & testing with @triciacast for the perfect start of the #weekend! 💕 #tgif #realbuddies #workbuddies

Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) found peace while meditating in the woods.

Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) took a hike with some friends.

