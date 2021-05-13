Katrina Bowden (Flo, B&B) enjoyed a sunny afternoon with her pooch, Puffin.
Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) spent time working on logistics for her next Hallmark film.
GH’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) welcomed his co-star, Briana Nicole Henry (Jordan), to his YouTube show, State Of Mind.
Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R) and his husband, Robert Sudduth, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.
Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) hit the friendly skies.
Don Diamont (Bill, B&B) hit the links with his family, posting, “BEAUTIFUL day on the golf course in Scottsdale! I I didn’t lose one ball! Okay... maybe a couple. Fine! Stopped counting after the second box... WHATEVER!!! Is it my fault the damn ball is so small???!“
Freddie Smith (ex-Sonny, DAYS) was beaming with pride for his wife, Alyssa, who just became a licensed Florida real estate agent.
Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH) and her daughter, Harper, gave Harper’s LOL dolls a makeover.
Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN) found peace while meditating in the woods.
Eric Winter (ex-Rex, DAYS) took a hike with some friends.