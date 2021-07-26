Y&R

Melissa Claire Egan’s (Chelsea, Y&R) Baby Shower

Melissa Claire Egan’s (Chelsea, Y&R) Baby Shower
Y&R stars threw a baby shower for Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), who is pregnant with her first child, a son. “I’m so lucky to have a job I love so much, playing a role I love so much, with THESE PEOPLE THAT I LOVE SO MUCH!! Beyond grateful,” she posted. “Thank you @e.c.hendrickson@gregrikaart@therealstafford, & @joshuamorrowyr for throwing me my work baby shower. I’m spoiled and I know it!!! Thank you guys, and thanks to all you amazingly supportive fans who watch the show, and have sent your love my way during this time. It will forever mean the world to me, @katrosar, and this new little man.”

“Welcome to the club @missyclaireegan! We couldn’t be more excited for you and @katrosar. Baby K is already loved by so many,” Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) posted on Instagram.

Joshua Morrow (Nick), Melissa Ordway (Abby) and Greg Rikaart (Kevin) posed together.

Mishael Morgan (Amanda), Y&R publicist Matt Kane and Peter Bergman (Jack) made the scene.

Bryton James (Devon), Brytni Sarpy (Elena) and Camryn Grimes (Mariah) gathered around the mother-to-be.

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) shared parenting advice with the actress.

Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden, GH et al) gave her pal a big hug.

Courtney Hope (Sally) was all smiles.

