Melissa Claire Egan’s (Chelsea, Y&R) Baby Shower

Y&R stars threw a baby shower for Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), who is pregnant with her first child, a son. “I’m so lucky to have a job I love so much, playing a role I love so much, with THESE PEOPLE THAT I LOVE SO MUCH!! Beyond grateful,” she posted. “Thank you @e.c.hendrickson
, @gregrikaart
, @therealstafford
, & @joshuamorrowyr
for throwing me my work baby shower. I’m spoiled and I know it!!! Thank you guys, and thanks to all you amazingly supportive fans who watch the show, and have sent your love my way during this time. It will forever mean the world to me, @katrosar
, and this new little man.”