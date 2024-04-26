Comings and Goings: Adam Huss Back At General Hospital

For fans wondering why no one has visited Nikolas Cassadine in prison — well, that’s all about to change as Adam Huss returns to General Hospital next week (find out his past thoughts on playing Nik here). Someone will be visiting him while he’s wearing orange, but don’t expect it to be his mother, the mayor of Port Charles. Instead his visitor will be his ex wife — Ava Jerome (Maura West).

Is it too much to hope that Ava will confide in the man she once loved and schemed with what her current scheme is? Viewers have been curious what Ava’s endgame is with her recent manipulations of Sonny. She’s done her best to isolate him and while she could be his savior and let him know that his meds are not full strength (thanks to Valentin), she hasn’t chosen to do so. It seems having Sonny off-balance works for her at the moment.

Discussing her plan with Nikolas would make a lot of sense. It isn’t as if he has any desire to help out Sonny. The mob boss may be his late son Nikolas’s uncle, but the two have rarely seen eye-to-eye or gotten along. In fact, could it be that this plan of Ava’s is actually the brainchild of Nik’s? It wouldn’t be the first time these two have worked together for their common good but if that is the case, why? What is Ava after? Surely a relationship with Sonny wouldn’t be something Nikolas would encourage. Would it be something he’d discourage though?

One thing is certain — Ava is playing with fire and she could end up burned (it wouldn’t be the first time). Nina is onto her and wants to protect Sonny at all costs. Kristina is also on guard with her father’s roommate. Also, Carly doesn’t trust Ava and she’s beginning to voice that more and more. Will Nikolas turn out to be the one person who truly has Ava’s back, even if she did almost kill him not too long ago? Here’s hoping next week will provide some much-needed answers.