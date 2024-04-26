First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week of April 29

Marlena (Deidre Hall) questions Everett (Blake Berris) about his desire to end therapy on DAYS. After all, she knows that he has been telling Stephanie that he's still working on it. She also knows that he needs to continue doing the work. But will she be able to get him to change his mind and return to working with her? Photo credit: JPI

Anna (Finola Hughes) asks Jason (Steve Burton, pictured) to help her investigate Valentin on GH. Anna may love Valentin but she's not oblivious to his often duplicitous behavior. But will asking for Jason's help put both in more danger? Will Jason find out that Valentin has stepped in for John Brennan with Pikeman since the man is currently in prison? Photo credit: ABC

Traci (Beth Maitland, pictured) is desperate to help Ashley on Y&R so she's reached out to her sister's friend in Paris, Alan Laurent (Christopher Cousins), for help. His arrival will surprise Ashley, but will he be able to help her or will his presence make things even worse? Photo credit: JPI

On DAYS, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric (Greg Vaughan, pictured) continue to fight over money. He's taken a look at their books and he has no idea what is going on. But when you're being blackmailed by Leo, things can get pricy, as Sloan realized. But if she wants to keep Jude (and therefore Eric), she has to keep paying up. Photo credit: JPI

GH's Ava (Maura West, pictured) confides in Nikolas (Adam Huss, pictured). She's alienated her BFF Nina and continues to manipulate Sonny. Will she finally confide her reasons -- in her estranged ex-husband of all people? Perhaps his being behind bars makes her think he'll keep her secrets to himself. Photo credit: ABC

Y&R's Lauren (Tracey Bregman, pictured) gets to spend some alone time with her husband Michael (Christian LeBlanc, pictured), who has been up to his eyeballs helping Victor try to control crazy Aunt Jordan. That woman has wreaked havoc on the Newman family, which has kept Michael busy -- which doesn't please Lauren one bit. Photo credit: JPI

Steve (Stephen Nichols, l.) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) host Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace, r.) at their home on DAYS. Wendy has been having a hard time feeling safe after they were both held hostage -- pawns in Clyde's crazy game of control with Tripp's mom, Ava. Photo credit: JPI

GH's Drew (Cameron Mathison) makes Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) an offer. Michael (Chad Duell, c.) is on hand as well. What will he have to say about this? Will this be something that allows for him to see his wife more often or will it be something that takes her even more out his orbit? Photo credit: ABC