Comings and Goings: Arianne Zucker Reveals Last DAYS Airdate

Arianne Zucker, who has played Nicole Walker on and off since 1998, is now revealing when her last day airing as the troublemaker with a heart of gold (okay, sometimes) will be — and she did so via her own YouTube channel.

“I was really appreciative of the amount of support that I have had since leaving Days of our Lives,” began the actress a couple of minutes into her episode. “I’ll just be kind about it right now and just so you all know, my last airdate is…I think it’s July 29th and we’ll see how things go after that. But I had a tremendous amount of support. I don’t think I have read or seen anything about anyone not supporting me through this whole thing.”

That “whole thing” has to do with her suing Days of our Lives — well, Corday Productions Inc., Ken Corday, and the show’s former executive producer, Albert Alarr — which received a great deal of publicity back in February of this year. The suit alleges that Alarr sexually harassed her and other females who work at DAYS, and that the production company did not respond adequately when it was reported to human resources.

In this current video, she went on to thank everyone who had attended the event that she was at the previous weekend on the East Coast, promising there would be more to come. “My whole goal is to really help people stand up for themselves,” she shared. She realizes everyone has been through some sort of trauma and believes it’s important to help each other through it.

No word, of course, on how Nicole will end up leaving Salem, or if any other characters will be joining her, like daughter Holly or current husband EJ. There’s also the huge secret Sloan, Melinda, and Leo are keeping — that Sloan’s adopted son, Jude, is really Nicole’s not-so-dead biological one. Fans have been hoping for Nicole to get her son back and for Nicole and Eric to find out he’s biologically his son and not EJ’s, despite what forged paternity tests said. There is also the hope the two “new” parents will reunite. DAYS had no comment when Digest reached out.