First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of June 3

The week of June 3 will be an explosive one on the soaps. Get a sneak peek of next week’s action with this photo gallery and see what’s coming up on Days of our Lives, Bold and Beautiful, General Hospital and Young and Restless. You’ll see a few images that will tease what is ahead, featuring DAYS’s Chad with a gun, Y&R’s Adam and so much more. Check it out!
1 of 14
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Is GH's Joss (Eden McCoy, r.) comforting Trina (Tabyana Ali) or is it the other way around? It looks like something went down but no matter what, their sweet friendship will hopefully see them through it.
2 of 14
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
B&B's Ridge (Thorsten Kaye, l.) gets caught in a fashion feud. Will Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) help his buddy and boss out with this, or will Ridge be on his own (and possibly in the doghouse)?
3 of 14
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Oh. my, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O'Brien) look like they're getting closer on DAYS. Was this what Theresa had in mind when she put Alex on edge after he said he was still seeing Kristen?
4 of 14
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Looks like Sally (Courtney Hope) is really moving in with Adam (Mark Grossman) on Y&R. These two are happily taking their relationship to the next level. Or will something happen to put a kink in the situation?
5 of 14
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Uh oh, GH's Natalia (Eva LaRue) may want to think twice about inching into Ava's (Maura West) territory. Ava is on notice now that Sonny has shown an interest in Blaze's mom, but will she try to sabotage their friendship? Sounds like a safe bet.
6 of 14
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Katie (Heather Tom) talks with Liam (Scott Clifton) on B&B. Does she pry into his father's personal life, especially now that he's seeing Poppy and may be Luna's father? Will Liam spill everything he knows?
7 of 14
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
On DAYS, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Ava (Tamara Braun) have their hands full dealing with Clyde's stooge/girlfriend, Goldman. Will they be able to handle the disgraced cop or are they in even bigger trouble than they realize?
8 of 14
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
It's a Winters' family confab on Y&R as Devon (Bryton James, l.) talks with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Aunt Mamie (Veronica Redd). Where is Lily though? And what exactly are they strategizing about?
9 of 14
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
GH's Carly (Laura Wright) is on edge after Sonny (Maurice Benard) sounded like he was "handling" Jason. Will she find out what he's done in time to try to save Jason's life?
10 of 14
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Chad (Billy Flynn, l.) has a gun on Clyde (James Read) while Harris (Steve Burton) is probably trying to figure out how to tamp down the tension on DAYS. Or is he willing to let Chad do what most in town wants and end Clyde's life?
11 of 14
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Tucker (Trevor St. John) has had it with Y&R's Audra (Zuleyka Silver) going behind his back to meet with parts of his company but what is he willing to do about it? Will he be shocked when he finds out what she's really after?
12 of 14
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Try as he might (okay, he's not trying THAT hard), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) can't seem to quit Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) on DAYS. There were supposed to only be making their true loves jealous but their spark has turned into a raging fire.
13 of 14
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Is the Metro Court pool open again for the summer? Yay! GH's Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is there, enjoying time with her daughter.
14 of 14
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Uh oh, it looks like fortunes have changed for DAYS's Melinda (Tina Huang). She replaced EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) as D.A. of Salem but she's the one in the hot seat now that Rafe is onto her part in the baby switch. What will EJ do with her future possibly sitting in his hands?
Is GH's Joss (Eden McCoy, r.) comforting Trina (Tabyana Ali) or is it the other way around? It looks like something went down but no matter what, their sweet friendship will hopefully see them through it.
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
B&B's Ridge (Thorsten Kaye, l.) gets caught in a fashion feud. Will Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) help his buddy and boss out with this, or will Ridge be on his own (and possibly in the doghouse)?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Oh. my, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O'Brien) look like they're getting closer on DAYS. Was this what Theresa had in mind when she put Alex on edge after he said he was still seeing Kristen?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Looks like Sally (Courtney Hope) is really moving in with Adam (Mark Grossman) on Y&R. These two are happily taking their relationship to the next level. Or will something happen to put a kink in the situation?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Uh oh, GH's Natalia (Eva LaRue) may want to think twice about inching into Ava's (Maura West) territory. Ava is on notice now that Sonny has shown an interest in Blaze's mom, but will she try to sabotage their friendship? Sounds like a safe bet.
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Katie (Heather Tom) talks with Liam (Scott Clifton) on B&B. Does she pry into his father's personal life, especially now that he's seeing Poppy and may be Luna's father? Will Liam spill everything he knows?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
On DAYS, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Ava (Tamara Braun) have their hands full dealing with Clyde's stooge/girlfriend, Goldman. Will they be able to handle the disgraced cop or are they in even bigger trouble than they realize?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
It's a Winters' family confab on Y&R as Devon (Bryton James, l.) talks with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Aunt Mamie (Veronica Redd). Where is Lily though? And what exactly are they strategizing about?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
GH's Carly (Laura Wright) is on edge after Sonny (Maurice Benard) sounded like he was "handling" Jason. Will she find out what he's done in time to try to save Jason's life?
Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci
Chad (Billy Flynn, l.) has a gun on Clyde (James Read) while Harris (Steve Burton) is probably trying to figure out how to tamp down the tension on DAYS. Or is he willing to let Chad do what most in town wants and end Clyde's life?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Tucker (Trevor St. John) has had it with Y&R's Audra (Zuleyka Silver) going behind his back to meet with parts of his company but what is he willing to do about it? Will he be shocked when he finds out what she's really after?
Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com
Try as he might (okay, he's not trying THAT hard), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) can't seem to quit Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) on DAYS. There were supposed to only be making their true loves jealous but their spark has turned into a raging fire.
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
Is the Metro Court pool open again for the summer? Yay! GH's Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is there, enjoying time with her daughter.
Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter
Uh oh, it looks like fortunes have changed for DAYS's Melinda (Tina Huang). She replaced EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) as D.A. of Salem but she's the one in the hot seat now that Rafe is onto her part in the baby switch. What will EJ do with her future possibly sitting in his hands?
Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com