First Look Photos: Spoiler Pics For The Week Of June 3

Is GH's Joss (Eden McCoy, r.) comforting Trina (Tabyana Ali) or is it the other way around? It looks like something went down but no matter what, their sweet friendship will hopefully see them through it. Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

B&B's Ridge (Thorsten Kaye, l.) gets caught in a fashion feud. Will Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) help his buddy and boss out with this, or will Ridge be on his own (and possibly in the doghouse)? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Oh. my, Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O'Brien) look like they're getting closer on DAYS. Was this what Theresa had in mind when she put Alex on edge after he said he was still seeing Kristen? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Looks like Sally (Courtney Hope) is really moving in with Adam (Mark Grossman) on Y&R. These two are happily taking their relationship to the next level. Or will something happen to put a kink in the situation? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Uh oh, GH's Natalia (Eva LaRue) may want to think twice about inching into Ava's (Maura West) territory. Ava is on notice now that Sonny has shown an interest in Blaze's mom, but will she try to sabotage their friendship? Sounds like a safe bet. Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Katie (Heather Tom) talks with Liam (Scott Clifton) on B&B. Does she pry into his father's personal life, especially now that he's seeing Poppy and may be Luna's father? Will Liam spill everything he knows? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

On DAYS, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Ava (Tamara Braun) have their hands full dealing with Clyde's stooge/girlfriend, Goldman. Will they be able to handle the disgraced cop or are they in even bigger trouble than they realize? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It's a Winters' family confab on Y&R as Devon (Bryton James, l.) talks with Nate (Sean Dominic) and Aunt Mamie (Veronica Redd). Where is Lily though? And what exactly are they strategizing about? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

GH's Carly (Laura Wright) is on edge after Sonny (Maurice Benard) sounded like he was "handling" Jason. Will she find out what he's done in time to try to save Jason's life? Photo credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci

Chad (Billy Flynn, l.) has a gun on Clyde (James Read) while Harris (Steve Burton) is probably trying to figure out how to tamp down the tension on DAYS. Or is he willing to let Chad do what most in town wants and end Clyde's life? Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Tucker (Trevor St. John) has had it with Y&R's Audra (Zuleyka Silver) going behind his back to meet with parts of his company but what is he willing to do about it? Will he be shocked when he finds out what she's really after? Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

Try as he might (okay, he's not trying THAT hard), Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) can't seem to quit Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) on DAYS. There were supposed to only be making their true loves jealous but their spark has turned into a raging fire. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Is the Metro Court pool open again for the summer? Yay! GH's Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is there, enjoying time with her daughter. Photo credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter