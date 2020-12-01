DAYS ‘90s Fashion Flashback Photos

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Shane’s (Charles Shaughnessy) color palette was as drab as their early 1990s romance.
Billie (Lisa Rinna) and Austin’s (Patrick Muldoon) 1993 jeans embody the denim of the decade.
John (Drake Hogestyn) rocked a red turtleneck topped by a baggy leather jacket for his first meeting with baby Belle in 1993.
Despite his mother’s choice of bridal attire, Lucas (Bryan R. Dattilo) looked proud to escort Kate (then-Deborah Adair) down the aisle at her 1993 wedding to Victor.
In this 1995 scene, Carrie (Christie Clark) explained to Austin (Austin Peck) that she’d asked her hairdresser for “the Rachel”.
In 1996, Bo (Peter Reckell, with Kristian Alfonso as Hope, r.) was confused as to why Billie (Krista Allen) wore her vest with a shirt underneath.
There was nothing mellow about Penelope’s (Eileen Davidson) yellow in 1998.
Apparently, in 1999, even vixens like Sami (Alison Sweeney) opted for pastel florals and a light sweater.