DAYS ‘90s Fashion Flashback Photos

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Shane’s (Charles Shaughnessy) color palette was as drab as their early 1990s romance. Photo credit: NBC

Billie (Lisa Rinna) and Austin’s (Patrick Muldoon) 1993 jeans embody the denim of the decade. Photo credit: NBC

John (Drake Hogestyn) rocked a red turtleneck topped by a baggy leather jacket for his first meeting with baby Belle in 1993. Photo credit: NBC

Despite his mother’s choice of bridal attire, Lucas (Bryan R. Dattilo) looked proud to escort Kate (then-Deborah Adair) down the aisle at her 1993 wedding to Victor. Photo credit: NBC

In this 1995 scene, Carrie (Christie Clark) explained to Austin (Austin Peck) that she’d asked her hairdresser for “the Rachel”. Photo credit: NBC

In 1996, Bo (Peter Reckell, with Kristian Alfonso as Hope, r.) was confused as to why Billie (Krista Allen) wore her vest with a shirt underneath. Photo credit: JPI

There was nothing mellow about Penelope’s (Eileen Davidson) yellow in 1998. Photo credit: JPI