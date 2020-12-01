DAYS

PHOTO

DAYS ‘90s Fashion Flashback Photos

DAYS

Credit: JPI

View gallery 8

DAYS ‘90s Fashion Flashback Photos
1 of 8
Close gallery
Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Shane’s (Charles Shaughnessy) color palette was as drab as their early 1990s romance.

Photo credit: NBC

Billie (Lisa Rinna) and Austin’s (Patrick Muldoon) 1993 jeans embody the denim of the decade.

Photo credit: NBC

John (Drake Hogestyn) rocked a red turtleneck topped by a baggy leather jacket for his first meeting with baby Belle in 1993.

Photo credit: NBC

Despite his mother’s choice of bridal attire, Lucas (Bryan R. Dattilo) looked proud to escort Kate (then-Deborah Adair) down the aisle at her 1993 wedding to Victor.

Photo credit: NBC

In this 1995 scene, Carrie (Christie Clark) explained to Austin (Austin Peck) that she’d asked her hairdresser for “the Rachel”.

Photo credit: NBC

In 1996, Bo (Peter Reckell, with Kristian Alfonso as Hope, r.) was confused as to why Billie (Krista Allen) wore her vest with a shirt underneath.

Photo credit: JPI

There was nothing mellow about Penelope’s (Eileen Davidson) yellow in 1998.

Photo credit: JPI

Apparently, in 1999, even vixens like Sami (Alison Sweeney) opted for pastel florals and a light sweater.

Photo credit: JPI

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments