The cast of DAYS met fans at the annual Day of DAYS fan festival at Peacock Place at L.A. live on Saturday, October 21. To see a preview of what is to come click here.
1 of 14
“What an incredible day! Thank you to all of you who came from near & far to spend the day with us, I truly enjoyed meeting all of you!” enthused Emily O’Brien (Theresa) on Instagram. “I am so grateful to be a part of this TV family… Thank you to the entire team @dayspeacock
and thank you to @robertscottwilson
for being the best comrade yesterday 👌🏽 #dayofdays2023 #peacock
.”
Photo credit: NBC
2 of 14
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) was all smiles.
Photo credit: NBC
3 of 14
Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie) made sure the Johnson clan was well represented.
Photo credit: JPI
4 of 14
The Day Players (from l.) Wally Kurth (Justin), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Brandon Barash (Stefan) palled around together and also performed for the crowd.
Photo credit: JPI
5 of 14
Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) and on-screen son Boatman hugged it out.
Photo credit: JPI
6 of 14
Galen Gering (Rafe) and Elia Cantu (Jada) shared a laugh backstage.
Photo credit: JPI
7 of 14
Lucas Adams (Tripp) and Victoria Grace (Wendy) were in attendance.
Photo credit: JPI
8 of 14
Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) and Paul Telfer (Xander) clung tightly to each other.
Photo credit: JPI
9 of 14
Feuerriegel (l.) and Remington Hoffman (Li) happily posed with a fan.
Photo credit: JPI
10 of 14
Their characters may be troublemakers, but Tamara Braun (Ava) and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) got a very warm response from fans.
Photo credit: JPI
11 of 14
Billy Flynn (Chad) and Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas) were paired together to sign autographs.
Photo credit: JPI
12 of 14
Raven Bowens (Chanel) flashed her mega-watt smile.
Photo credit: JPI
13 of 14
On-screen couple Greg Rikaart (Leo) and Peter Porte (Dimitri) were on hand.
Photo credit: JPI
14 of 14
All facets of the soap were well represented by (from l.) Michael Sluchan, EVP, Current Scripted Programming & Limited Series for Peacock et al, Line Producer Randy Dugan, Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), Executive Producer Ken Corday, Jackée Harry (Paulina), Co-Executive Producer Janet Drucker, James Reynolds (Abe), NBC Universal’s Cherise Masukawa, Director, Current Scripted Programming and Head Writer Ron Carlivati.
Photo credit: NBC
“What an incredible day! Thank you to all of you who came from near & far to spend the day with us, I truly enjoyed meeting all of you!” enthused Emily O’Brien (Theresa) on Instagram. “I am so grateful to be a part of this TV family… Thank you to the entire team @dayspeacock
and thank you to @robertscottwilson
for being the best comrade yesterday 👌🏽 #dayofdays2023 #peacock
.”
Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) was all smiles.
Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie) made sure the Johnson clan was well represented.
The Day Players (from l.) Wally Kurth (Justin), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Brandon Barash (Stefan) palled around together and also performed for the crowd.
Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) and on-screen son Boatman hugged it out.
Galen Gering (Rafe) and Elia Cantu (Jada) shared a laugh backstage.
Lucas Adams (Tripp) and Victoria Grace (Wendy) were in attendance.
Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) and Paul Telfer (Xander) clung tightly to each other.
Feuerriegel (l.) and Remington Hoffman (Li) happily posed with a fan.
Their characters may be troublemakers, but Tamara Braun (Ava) and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) got a very warm response from fans.
Billy Flynn (Chad) and Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas) were paired together to sign autographs.
Raven Bowens (Chanel) flashed her mega-watt smile.
On-screen couple Greg Rikaart (Leo) and Peter Porte (Dimitri) were on hand.
All facets of the soap were well represented by (from l.) Michael Sluchan, EVP, Current Scripted Programming & Limited Series for Peacock et al, Line Producer Randy Dugan, Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), Executive Producer Ken Corday, Jackée Harry (Paulina), Co-Executive Producer Janet Drucker, James Reynolds (Abe), NBC Universal’s Cherise Masukawa, Director, Current Scripted Programming and Head Writer Ron Carlivati.