The cast of DAYS met fans at the annual Day of DAYS fan festival at Peacock Place at L.A. live on Saturday, October 21. To see a preview of what is to come click here.

Day of DAYS gallery 1 of 14 Close gallery 1 of 14 "What an incredible day! Thank you to all of you who came from near & far to spend the day with us, I truly enjoyed meeting all of you!" enthused Emily O'Brien (Theresa) on Instagram. "I am so grateful to be a part of this TV family… Thank you to the entire team @dayspeacock and thank you to @robertscottwilson for being the best comrade yesterday 👌🏽 #dayofdays2023 #peacock ." Photo credit: NBC 2 of 14 Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) was all smiles. Photo credit: NBC 3 of 14 Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie) made sure the Johnson clan was well represented. Photo credit: JPI 4 of 14 The Day Players (from l.) Wally Kurth (Justin), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Brandon Barash (Stefan) palled around together and also performed for the crowd. Photo credit: JPI 5 of 14 Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) and on-screen son Boatman hugged it out. Photo credit: JPI 6 of 14 Galen Gering (Rafe) and Elia Cantu (Jada) shared a laugh backstage. Photo credit: JPI 7 of 14 Lucas Adams (Tripp) and Victoria Grace (Wendy) were in attendance. Photo credit: JPI 8 of 14 Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) and Paul Telfer (Xander) clung tightly to each other. Photo credit: JPI 9 of 14 Feuerriegel (l.) and Remington Hoffman (Li) happily posed with a fan. Photo credit: JPI 10 of 14 Their characters may be troublemakers, but Tamara Braun (Ava) and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) got a very warm response from fans. Photo credit: JPI 11 of 14 Billy Flynn (Chad) and Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas) were paired together to sign autographs. Photo credit: JPI 12 of 14 Raven Bowens (Chanel) flashed her mega-watt smile. Photo credit: JPI 13 of 14 On-screen couple Greg Rikaart (Leo) and Peter Porte (Dimitri) were on hand. Photo credit: JPI 14 of 14 All facets of the soap were well represented by (from l.) Michael Sluchan, EVP, Current Scripted Programming & Limited Series for Peacock et al, Line Producer Randy Dugan, Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), Executive Producer Ken Corday, Jackée Harry (Paulina), Co-Executive Producer Janet Drucker, James Reynolds (Abe), NBC Universal's Cherise Masukawa, Director, Current Scripted Programming and Head Writer Ron Carlivati. Photo credit: NBC