The cast of DAYS met fans at the annual Day of DAYS fan festival at Peacock Place at L.A. live on Saturday, October 21. To see a preview of what is to come click here.

“What an incredible day! Thank you to all of you who came from near & far to spend the day with us, I truly enjoyed meeting all of you!” enthused Emily O’Brien (Theresa) on Instagram. “I am so grateful to be a part of this TV family… Thank you to the entire team @dayspeacock and thank you to @robertscottwilson for being the best comrade yesterday 👌🏽 #dayofdays2023 #peacock.”

Photo credit: NBC

Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) was all smiles.

Photo credit: NBC

Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Abigail Klein (Stephanie) made sure the Johnson clan was well represented.

Photo credit: JPI

The Day Players (from l.) Wally Kurth (Justin), Carson Boatman (Johnny), Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Brandon Barash (Stefan) palled around together and also performed for the crowd.

Photo credit: JPI

Dan Feuerriegel (EJ) and on-screen son Boatman hugged it out.

Photo credit: JPI

Galen Gering (Rafe) and Elia Cantu (Jada) shared a laugh backstage.

Photo credit: JPI

Lucas Adams (Tripp) and Victoria Grace (Wendy) were in attendance.

Photo credit: JPI

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) and Paul Telfer (Xander) clung tightly to each other.

Photo credit: JPI

Feuerriegel (l.) and Remington Hoffman (Li) happily posed with a fan.

Photo credit: JPI

Their characters may be troublemakers, but Tamara Braun (Ava) and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) got a very warm response from fans.

Photo credit: JPI

Billy Flynn (Chad) and Bryan R. Dattilo (Lucas) were paired together to sign autographs.

Photo credit: JPI

Raven Bowens (Chanel) flashed her mega-watt smile.

Photo credit: JPI

On-screen couple Greg Rikaart (Leo) and Peter Porte (Dimitri) were on hand.

Photo credit: JPI

All facets of the soap were well represented by (from l.) Michael Sluchan, EVP, Current Scripted Programming & Limited Series for Peacock et al, Line Producer Randy Dugan, Deidre Hall (Marlena), Drake Hogestyn (John), Executive Producer Ken Corday, Jackée Harry (Paulina), Co-Executive Producer Janet Drucker, James Reynolds (Abe), NBC Universal’s Cherise Masukawa, Director, Current Scripted Programming and Head Writer Ron Carlivati.

Photo credit: NBC

