“What an incredible day! Thank you to all of you who came from near & far to spend the day with us, I truly enjoyed meeting all of you!” enthused Emily O’Brien (Theresa) on Instagram. “I am so grateful to be a part of this TV family… Thank you to the entire team @dayspeacock and thank you to @robertscottwilson for being the best comrade yesterday 👌🏽 #dayofdays2023 #peacock .”