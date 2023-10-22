Check It Out!

DAYS Reveals Huge Spoilers In Video Preview!

At the conclusion of the Day of DAYS fan event at Peacock Place at L.A. Live on October 21, the streaming network released a spoiler-rich preview of what’s ahead in Salem. Blake Berris will be back as a new character, Everett, who is not only Stephanie’s ex, but will turn out to be Jada’s ex-husband, too; after Nicole and EJ, and Sloan and Eric respectively tie the knot, Nicole will go into labor — and Sloan will wind up with her baby, thanks to Leo, Dimitri and Melinda; Gabi will find herself standing over a dead body with a knife; John hearkens back to his days as The Pawn; and the Horton house living room — gasp! — appears to go up in flames! But that’s not all! Check out the full trailer below!

