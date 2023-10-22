DAYS Reveals Huge Spoilers In Video Preview!

At the conclusion of the Day of DAYS fan event at Peacock Place at L.A. Live on October 21, the streaming network released a spoiler-rich preview of what’s ahead in Salem. Blake Berris will be back as a new character, Everett, who is not only Stephanie’s ex, but will turn out to be Jada’s ex-husband, too; after Nicole and EJ, and Sloan and Eric respectively tie the knot, Nicole will go into labor — and Sloan will wind up with her baby, thanks to Leo, Dimitri and Melinda; Gabi will find herself standing over a dead body with a knife; John hearkens back to his days as The Pawn; and the Horton house living room — gasp! — appears to go up in flames! But that’s not all! Check out the full trailer below!